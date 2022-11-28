FIFA.com
Explore
Home
Back
Forewords
Interactive Sustainability Map
Sustainability at the FIFA World Cup 2022™
Human Impact
Social Impact
Economic Impact
Environmental Impact
Governance
GRI Content Index
Assurance Statement
Key Resources
Accessibility
Cultural understanding
Inclusivity
Rights of media and human rights advovates
Health, safety and security
Protection of human rights defenders and media
Press freedom in accreditation procedures
Rights of media & human rights advocates
Press freedom in accreditation procedures
^
Cookie Settings