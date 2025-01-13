Record number of NGOs to participate in the FIFA Foundation Community Programme

A total of 139 organisations will be funded across 2025 and 2026

The programme supports a range of local projects promoting social change through football

Projects in Bolivia, Malawi, Sri Lanka and Yemen are involved for the first time

The FIFA Foundation Community Programme will work with a record 139 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across 2025 and 2026, supporting local football-related social development projects in 58 countries across six continents. The list of accepted NGOs, announced by the FIFA Foundation following a rigorous selection process, includes 57 organisations that will participate in the programme for the first time. Furthermore, the programme will reach four new countries: Bolivia, Malawi, Sri Lanka and Yemen. The funded projects use the power of football to address the most pressing global challenges facing the communities in which they operate. With a focus on underprivileged children and young people, the projects benefit Indigenous peoples, migrants, people with disabilities, members of national, ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities, refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced people, among other vulnerable groups.

“It gives us great pleasure, as ever, to announce the successful applicants for grants under the FIFA Foundation Community Programme,” said FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri. “Football has huge potential to be a force for good in the world, and not just at the highest level. A simple football pitch can bring a community to life anywhere in the world. Social projects involving football can make a real impact on the lives of millions of underprivileged children and young adults across the globe. Football’s benefits extend far beyond the boundaries of the pitch.” The FIFA Foundation Community Programme was established in 2018 in line with FIFA’s commitment to fulfilling its social responsibilities, which is one of its 11 strategic objectives for the 2023-2027 cycle and ties in with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.