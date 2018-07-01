Purpose of the Report & Main findings
This study examined over 406,987 social posts across Twitter and Instagram targeting players and coaches for the EURO 2020 Final (England v Italy) and AFCON 2022 Final (Senegal v Egypt). The study period ran from the end of the semi finals until 3 days after each final.
Main findings
|Volume
|Over 55% of players in both EURO 2020 and AFCON 2022 Final’s received some form of discriminatory abuse.
|Type
|Homophobic slurs most common form of detected abuse, with racism second.
|Race
|Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford (England) were the most abused players in the EURO 2020 Final / Mahmoud Hamdy (Egypt) was the most abused player at AFCON 2022 Final’s.
|Platforms
|Abuse on Twitter is constant across the period whilst Instagram abuse is more event driven – i.e. losing final. Tactically, over 75% of Instagram comments and abuse included emojis.
|Geography
|Majority of abusers come from the players home nation.
|Club affiliation
|Player club identity is a trigger for abuse. i.e. Mohamed Salah received abuse on Twitter from fans who are supporters of Liverpool’s English Premier League rivals.
|Officials/Managers
|AFCON coaches received double abuse of EURO 2020 managers.