Volume Over 55% of players in both EURO 2020 and AFCON 2022 Final’s received some form of discriminatory abuse.

Type Homophobic slurs most common form of detected abuse, with racism second.

Race Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford (England) were the most abused players in the EURO 2020 Final / Mahmoud Hamdy (Egypt) was the most abused player at AFCON 2022 Final’s.

Platforms Abuse on Twitter is constant across the period whilst Instagram abuse is more event driven – i.e. losing final. Tactically, over 75% of Instagram comments and abuse included emojis.

Geography Majority of abusers come from the players home nation.

Club affiliation Player club identity is a trigger for abuse. i.e. Mohamed Salah received abuse on Twitter from fans who are supporters of Liverpool’s English Premier League rivals.