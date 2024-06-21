What we do

The Regional Offices provide substantive guidance and support to the MAs and act as a key conduit in facilitating the FIFA Forward development programme at regional and local levels, with the support of the FIFA MA Division in FIFA’s Paris office. This increased local presence allows FIFA to better understand the key objectives and context of the MAs as they develop football – from grassroots to elite, for boys and girls, men and women.
The main activities include:
Administration of the FIFA Forward Programme (including implementation and supervision);
First point of contact for MA’s;
Coordinating and providing support for FIFA-related activities in the region;
Knowledge-sharing and education services for MA’s
Strategic and operational guidance for MA’s
Gathering of important information for FIFA
Thanks to the Regional Offices, FIFA is closer to its MAs than ever before. The regional offices embody FIFA’s presence around the world. Through them, FIFA can better understand the problems MAs are facing in their regions and meet the MAs’ expectations for growing and promoting football around the world.