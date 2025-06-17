FIFA publishes FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Club Report

Document offers details of and insight into clubs’ legal structures, squads and finances

Comprehensive overview to date of 32 teams set to compete in tournament’s inaugural edition

Study shines spotlight on each club’s identity, level of fan engagement, youth development efforts and transfer activities

FIFA has published the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Club Report, which offers the full low-down to date on the 32 participating teams set to vie for global glory in the maiden instalment of the competition.

The report provides a unique perspective on the organisational, sporting and financial dimensions of the clubs competing at the highest level of the game. It includes detailed profiles of each participating club, with information relating to their governance model, first-team squad, honours, stadium, financial performance and level of fan engagement, while also outlining the key operational aspects involved in organising a tournament of such a magnitude.

“This is what football is about – creating opportunities, inspiring dreams, and offering a global stage for talent from every corner of the world. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will not only make history, it will help shape the future of the game we all love”, says FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will be held across 11 US Host Cities and 12 world-class stadiums, and will, for the first time, bring together 32 of the top teams from each of the six confederations with the title of club world champions on the line. These clubs represent 20 countries and feature players from 81 nations, including 22 countries that have never graced a FIFA World Cup™.

“The report offers a global snapshot that showcases the inclusive and international dimension of the FIFA Club World Club, thus documenting the extent to which it’s making club football really global”, said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

The following feature amongst the standout findings and statistics:

Brazil is the best-represented country with four participating clubs, while Rio de Janeiro supplies the most teams (three): Botafogo, CR Flamengo and Fluminense FC.

The participating clubs have lifted a combined total of over 1,300 trophies, which reflects the impressive track records of the participants.

Over 1,000 players are set to feature at the tournament, over 350 of whom have been capped by their national teams.

Argentina will be represented by five coaches – more than any other country – at the competition: Martín Anselmi, Marcelo Gallardo, Javier Mascherano, Miguel Ángel Russo and Diego Simeone.

The clubs involved have a combined social media following of over 1.7 billion.

The breakdown of club structures reveals a mix of public limited sports companies (18 clubs) and member-owned associations (14).