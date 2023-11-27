26,000 kilometres for a World Cup dream

Jakob Alberti has cycled through 27 countries and across four continents in 21 months

The 26-year-old has covered more than 25,000 kilometres to arrive in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

After experiencing floods in Thailand, braving desert stages and meeting countless people along the way, Alberti is now in the United States to follow Germany’s World Cup campaign

Jakob Alberti leans his bike against a fence and looks up at Houston Stadium, where Germany will get their FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign under way on Sunday. Most fans will already have forgotten their journey to the World Cup; for Alberti, his journey was a story in its own right.

The 26-year-old from Karlsruhe in Southwest Germany has covered 26,000 kilometres in just under two years, passing through 27 countries across four different continents to ensure he arrived in the United States in time for the world’s greatest football tournament. “It’s probably the longest journey anyone has ever had to get to the World Cup,” he says with a laugh.

It all began with an idea that many initially thought was merely a pipe dream.

Around the world on two wheels

His inspiration came from watching a documentary with his mother about a cyclist travelling across Africa. “I’ve always found travel exciting,” he says. “I love how freely you can get about on a bike and the places you discover as a result.”

After completing his studies in International Business and International Management, he worked in marketing and sales for several years, all the time saving money for his big adventure.

On 18 August 2024, his family and friends waved him off in Karlsruhe. His aim was simple: to keep heading east, and eventually to make it back home. He deliberately chose not to plan many things down to the last detail. “My general idea was just to head east. The rest fell into place along the way.”

His route took him through Austria, the Balkan states, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, India, Thailand, Australia and finally to the United States. Time and time again, he adjusted his route in line with political developments, border regulations or the advice of other travellers – and as if cycling 25,000 kilometres were not enough, Alberti also runs a marathon in every country he visits.

Encounters that leave a lasting impression

The biggest surprise of his journey was not the scenery or the distances he covered, but the people he met along the way. “I was given an incredibly warm welcome almost everywhere I went,” says Alberti. “People often offered me food, drinks or even a place to sleep.”

It was precisely because he was travelling by bike that he had encounters that would hardly have been possible on other trips. His time in India was particularly memorable, he says, as he was always being asked for selfies. In Thailand, he faced a completely different challenge: severe flooding made roads impassable and forced him to stay at a petrol station for a week.

“Sometimes the water came up to my hips,” he recalls. “But the locals remained incredibly positive. Someone cooked a meal for me every day. I will never forget that kindness.”

Football, too, was always with him on his trip around the world – a Karlsruher SC (KSC) shirt was part of his kit right from the start, and he even ended up in a KSC bar on the Thai island of Koh Samui. “To suddenly feel at home among fans on the other side of the world was something quite special.”

Just in time for kick-off

Alberti has now achieved his first main goal – arriving in Houston for Germany’s World Cup opener against Curaçao. Of course, he’s got a prediction for Germany too. “World champions,” he says without any hesitation. “After nearly two years on a bike, I can’t predict anything else.”

No matter what fate may hold in store for Germany, Alberti’s journey is far from over. After the World Cup, he will head out on the road again, first down the US East Coast, and eventually back to Germany via North Africa and Southern Europe.