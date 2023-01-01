WHAT WE DO
Showcasing the extraordinary history of the FIFA World Cup and International football’s heritage.
With an interactive, multimedia display of exhibits, the museum explores the emotions that football awakens around the world on a daily basis. The goal of the museum is to create a unique and exciting experience, and to show how FIFA connects and inspires the world through football.
Exhibition space of more than 3,000 square meters is divided between three levels, offering a fascinating journey through time.