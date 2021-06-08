FIFA Films is the arm of FIFA TV responsible for the production of long-form content. The essence of those productions is the FIFA Films Archive, home to those indelible World Cup moments that fans of football have enjoyed for many years. From the first tournament in 1930 through to the latest in 2018, all of the great World Cup moments are hosted in the FIFA Films Archive. And not only that. The FIFA Women’s World Cup stand’s alongside the men’s tournament and has its own history unfolding, as do FIFA’s youth events and other tournaments. FIFA Films then clearly has a dual focus:

As well as serving the many FIFA stakeholders with content requirements, the FIFA Films Archive is a commercial arm within the division, licensing footage to third party production companies so that they can continue to tell the wonderful stories that encapsulate the FIFA World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and all other FIFA events. Should a production company wish to license footage from the FIFA Films Archive then they should write to the sales team at info@fifafilms.com. The FIFA Films Content team is responsible for creating content that can be enjoyed by our broadcast clients and through the various digital channels that FIFA owns and operates. From World Cup Official Films to behind-the-scenes documentaries, from the When The World Watched series to Preview Series capturing World Cup preparations both on and off the pitch, the team is constantly looking to produce beautiful, engaging content for viewers to enjoy.