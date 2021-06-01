The Sales & Distribution Department’s main responsibility is the placement of FIFA’s media rights with broadcasters, radio stations, online and mobile outlets around the world. FIFA TV handles the distribution directly with broadcasters.

TV, broadband and mobile FIFA TV has already placed the majority of the TV rights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ and other FIFA events including the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™. Please click on the relevant link on the right-hand side for more information on the latest list of FIFA media rights licensees.

Radio FIFA TV is also responsible for the placement of radio transmission rights for the FIFA events. Eligible parties are invited to register their interest at tv@fifa.org.

Media rights tenders – please see the relevant links within the related items for more information on ongoing FIFA media rights tenders.

Media rights licensee lists – please click on the relevant links within the related items for more information on the latest list of FIFA media rights licensees.