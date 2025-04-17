FIFA Foundation to join forces with the World Amputee Football Federation

FIFA Foundation to support a series of global initiatives to promote the growth of amputee football

Projects focused on development and increasing participation among amputee footballers of all ages and genders

Collaboration will help men, women and young people around the world access the game

The FIFA Foundation has announced that it will support the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) in a series of projects and initiatives over the next three years, and that the two organisations will work together to deliver a number of programmes that will provide more opportunities for amputee footballers to access the game and help grow the sport globally. The collaboration – which follows the pledge made by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to support the game – is in line with FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, notably its commitment to focusing on social responsibility, providing more opportunities for everyone to access football and expanding player development worldwide.

Commenting on the announcement, FIFA Foundation Executive Chairman Mauricio Macri said: “We are delighted to announce this collaboration with the World Amputee Football Federation. The FIFA Foundation works every day to leverage the power of football to help people around the world – often including those who face adversity, discrimination or social disconnection – to bring about positivity and a sense of community through our sport. “Helping WAFF deliver these initiatives to increase the number of amputee football players around the world is a natural synergy for the FIFA Foundation, and we look forward to working together over the coming years to help them deliver their objectives.”

In the codified format of amputee football, outfield players with above- or below-the-knee single-leg amputations ambulate on crutches, while goalkeepers are single-arm amputees. More than 5,000 players participate in over 60 countries across five continents, and the goal is to get more amputees involved in the sport. Amputee football has been growing rapidly in recent times, generating heightened levels of interest among fans across the world. At its most recent World Cup, in Türkiye in 2022, WAFF recorded attendances of more than 30,000 spectators, with many more watching the live broadcasts around the world. Over a three-year period, the FIFA Foundation will provide support to WAFF as it organises amputee football World Cups (both men’s and women’s) and continental and national tournaments. It will also help WAFF deliver development projects in new countries, with a particular focus on promoting the game among women and young people, including through a series of initiatives designed to empower women in amputee football by addressing the challenges they face in accessing resources and opportunities.

WAFF President Mateusz Widłak said: “Amputee football has a long and proud history, and today we are writing a new and pivotal chapter. We have more and more countries, leagues, clubs and players joining the game. This new cooperation with the FIFA Foundation makes us feel like a true part of the global football family. “We’ve dreamed of this moment for years. Now, this partnership will help us continue to grow on every continent and bring us even closer to the wider football world. We’ve launched and are developing women’s amputee football and junior amputee football, and now this historic partnership takes us even further. On behalf of the entire amputee football community, I want to sincerely thank the FIFA Foundation for their trust and support.”