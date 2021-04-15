Living Football Épisode 5

In the fifth episode, we speak to the Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA Foundation, and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner, Youri Djorkaeff. To Patrick Vieira about his transition from midfield engine room, to the touchline as a Coach, and Kirsty Yallop, capped more than 100 times for New Zealand's 'Football Ferns', looks ahead to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia New Zealand 2023™. We also take a look at the positive impact of FIFA's COVID-19 Relief Fund on football in the US Virgin Islands.