Fédération Zambienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.faz.co.zm

Addresse

Football House,

Alick Nkhata Road,

Long Acres,

P.O. Box 34751,

LUSAKA

Zambia

Contacts

Téléphone: +260-211/250 940

infos:generalsecretary@faz.co.zm

Fax: +260-211/250 946

Organisation

President

Andrew KAMANGA

Vice President

Justine MUMBA

General Secretary

Reuben KAMANGA

Treasurer

Owens BUNTELE

Media And Communication Manager

Sydney MUNGALA

Technical Director

Lyson ZULU

National Coach Men

Avram GRANT

National Coach Women

Florence MWILA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Chrispin KAMUNA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Aziph BANDA

Referee Coordinator

Aziph BANDA

Futsal Coordinator

Julio CHILUBA

Zambie Classement

Zambie Classement Masculin
Zambie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivie
Bolivie
Bolivie
1284.55
87
Zambie
Zambie
Zambie
1275.71
88
RP Chine
RP Chine
RP Chine
1273.78
89
Syrie
Syrie
Syrie
1265.51

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
63
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambie
Zambie
Zambie
1390.54
66
Inde
Inde
Inde
1389.02
67
Cameroun
Cameroun
Cameroun
1388.90

15 mars 2024

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

Classement Féminin
L’Espagne s’envole, les Salomon grimpent
15 mars 2024
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Dr. Mkumbuzi : "Il est temps de commencer à parler du cycle menstruel et de le banaliser"
9 nov. 2023
Organisation
La Zambie inaugure un stade rénové grâce à FIFA Forward
25 sept. 2023
Développement du Football
Zambie, pour des lendemains qui chantent
22 juil. 2023
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
Confirmation des listes des joueuses pour la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023™
11 juil. 2023
Toutes les actualités
Organisation
Le Malawi et la Zambie organisent des séminaires sur l’octroi de licences aux clubs féminins
Impact Social
Le football au service de causes sociales lors de la Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023™
Développement Technique
Partage de connaissance et développement des talents à Alger
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
La Secrétaire Générale de la FIFA pose la question : Que signifie #BeyondGreatness pour vous ?
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
La Tournée du Trophée de la Coupe du Monde Féminine repousse les frontières
Classement Féminin
Les USA devant, un nouveau dauphin allemand