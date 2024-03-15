Fédération Zambienne de Football
Site officielwww.faz.co.zm
Addresse
Football House,
Alick Nkhata Road,
Long Acres,
P.O. Box 34751,
LUSAKA
Zambia
Téléphone: +260-211/250 940
infos:generalsecretary@faz.co.zm
Fax: +260-211/250 946
Organisation
President
Andrew KAMANGA
Vice President
Justine MUMBA
General Secretary
Reuben KAMANGA
Treasurer
Owens BUNTELE
Media And Communication Manager
Sydney MUNGALA
Technical Director
Lyson ZULU
National Coach Men
Avram GRANT
National Coach Women
Florence MWILA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Chrispin KAMUNA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Aziph BANDA
Referee Coordinator
Aziph BANDA
Futsal Coordinator
Julio CHILUBA
Zambie Classement
Zambie Classement Masculin
Zambie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivie
Bolivie
1284.55
87
Zambie
Zambie
1275.71
88
RP Chine
RP Chine
1273.78
89
Syrie
Syrie
1265.51
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
63
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
1401.01
64
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambie
Zambie
1390.54
66
Inde
Inde
1389.02
67
Cameroun
Cameroun
1388.90
15 mars 2024
