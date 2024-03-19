Fédération Vénézuélienne de Football

Fédération Vénézuélienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fvf.com.ve

Addresse

Avda. Santos Erminy,

1a Calle Las Delicias Torre Mega II,

Sabana Grande,

1050 CARACAS, DISTRITO CAPITAL

Venezuela

Contacts

Téléphone: +58-212/762 5691

infos:secretariageneral@fvf.com.ve

Fax: +58-212/762 0596

Organisation

President

Jorge GIMENEZ

Vice President

Akram AL MATNI

Jose QUINTERO

General Secretary

David QUINTANILLA

Media And Communication Manager

Diego CRISTALDO

Technical Director

Luis GIMENEZ

National Coach Men

Fernando BATISTA

National Coach Women

Pamela CONTI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luis SANCHEZ

Pedro Pavel GOMEZ CONTRERAS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gustavo BRAND

Referee Coordinator

Pedro Pavel GOMEZ CONTRERAS

Futsal Coordinator

Penelope BERROTERAN

Venezuela Classement

Venezuela Classement Masculin
Venezuela Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
50
Canada
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroun
Cameroun
Cameroun
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14
51
Afrique du Sud
Afrique du Sud
Afrique du Sud
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haïti
Haïti
Haïti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Vénézuélienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

