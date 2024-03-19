Fédération Vénézuélienne de Football
Site officielwww.fvf.com.ve
Addresse
Avda. Santos Erminy,
1a Calle Las Delicias Torre Mega II,
Sabana Grande,
1050 CARACAS, DISTRITO CAPITAL
Venezuela
Contacts
Téléphone: +58-212/762 5691
infos:secretariageneral@fvf.com.ve
Fax: +58-212/762 0596
President
Jorge GIMENEZ
Vice President
Akram AL MATNI
Jose QUINTERO
General Secretary
David QUINTANILLA
Media And Communication Manager
Diego CRISTALDO
Technical Director
Luis GIMENEZ
National Coach Men
Fernando BATISTA
National Coach Women
Pamela CONTI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Luis SANCHEZ
Pedro Pavel GOMEZ CONTRERAS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gustavo BRAND
Referee Coordinator
Pedro Pavel GOMEZ CONTRERAS
Futsal Coordinator
Penelope BERROTERAN
Venezuela Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
50
Canada
Canada
1453.76
51
Cameroun
Cameroun
1452.59
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1447.20
53
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
1441.40
54
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
1437.57
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
50
Paraguay
Paraguay
1510.14
51
Afrique du Sud
Afrique du Sud
1495.91
52
Venezuela
Venezuela
1488.96
53
Haïti
Haïti
1481.87
54
Myanmar
Myanmar
1481.44
15 mars 2024
