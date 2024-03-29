Fédération Tunisienne de Football
Site officielwww.ftf.org.tn
Addresse
Stade Annexe d'El Menzah,
Cité Olympique,
1003 EL MENZAH, TUNIS
Tunisia
Téléphone: +216-71/793 760
infos:directeur@ftf.org.tn
Fax: +216-71/783 843
Organisation
President
Wadie JARY
Vice President
Wassef JELAIEL
General Secretary
Wajdi AOUADI
Treasurer
Ibrahim ABID
Media And Communication Manager
Boussairi BOUJLEL
Technical Director
Mohamed Ali HAMMAMI
National Coach Women
Samir LANDOULSI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ammar TRABELSI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ammar TRABELSI
Referee Coordinator
Ammar TRABELSI
Futsal Coordinator
Chaabane KAAFAR
Tunisie Classement
Tunisie Classement Masculin
Tunisie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
République tchèque
République tchèque
1494.04
41
Tunisie
Tunisie
1491.15
42
Chili
Chili
1489.82
43
Algérie
Algérie
1480.24
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
76
Azerbaïdjan
Azerbaïdjan
1305.48
77
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisie
Tunisie
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
15 mars 2024
