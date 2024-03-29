Fédération Tunisienne de Football

Fédération Tunisienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.ftf.org.tn

Addresse

Stade Annexe d'El Menzah,

Cité Olympique,

1003 EL MENZAH, TUNIS

Tunisia

Contacts

Téléphone: +216-71/793 760

infos:directeur@ftf.org.tn

Fax: +216-71/783 843

Organisation

President

Wadie JARY

Vice President

Wassef JELAIEL

General Secretary

Wajdi AOUADI

Treasurer

Ibrahim ABID

Media And Communication Manager

Boussairi BOUJLEL

Technical Director

Mohamed Ali HAMMAMI

National Coach Women

Samir LANDOULSI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ammar TRABELSI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ammar TRABELSI

Referee Coordinator

Ammar TRABELSI

Futsal Coordinator

Chaabane KAAFAR

Tunisie Classement

Tunisie Classement Masculin
Tunisie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
République tchèque
République tchèque
République tchèque
1494.04
41
Tunisie
Tunisie
Tunisie
1491.15
42
Chili
Chili
Chili
1489.82
43
Algérie
Algérie
Algérie
1480.24

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
76
Azerbaïdjan
Azerbaïdjan
Azerbaïdjan
1305.48
77
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisie
Tunisie
Tunisie
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Tunisienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde des Clubs de la FIFA
Le Barça n'a pas le choix
29 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series™, "un grand pas en avant" pour le football africain, selon Fernandes
27 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
20 mars 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
19 mars 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - OCTOBER 06: Egypt fans before the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Egypt and Costa Rica at the Cairo International Stadium on October 6, 2009 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Égypte accueillera la phase pilote élargie des FIFA Series
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 2025™ : la FIFA lance un outil en ligne pour suivre les qualifications
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
La course pour le Mundial de Clubes FIFA s’intensifie à travers le monde
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Légal
Un total de 440 clubs de toutes les confédérations ont reçu plus de USD 200 millions dans le cadre de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2022™
TUNIS, TUNISIA - OCTOBER 21: Fédération Tunisienne de Football (FTF) during the tour of the new facilities at FTF Technical Centre on October 21, 2022 in Tunis, Tunisia. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi - FIFA/FIFA via APO)
Développement du Football
La FTF modernise ses installations avec le soutien de FIFA Forward
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meeting with Tunisan Federation President Wadie Jary at FIFA Paris offices on September 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet- FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Sujets nationaux, régionaux et internationaux abordés lors de la visite de la Fédération Tunisienne