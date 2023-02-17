Fédération de Football de Chinese Taipei
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.ctfa.com.tw
Addresse
2F.,
No. 730,
ZhongYang Rd.,
XinZhuang Dist.,
242030 New Taipei City
Chinese Taipei
Contacts
Téléphone: +886-2/2596 1185
infos:tpe@the-afc.com
Fax: +886-2/2595 1594
Organisation
President
WANG Ling-Hsiang
Vice President
JHAO Rong-Ruei
SHIAO Yung Fu
WANG Sheau-Shiun
Acting General Secretary
CHEN Liang-Chen
Treasurer
LIN Hsiu-I
Technical Director
CHEN Yung-Sheng
National Coach Men
Gary WHITE
National Coach Women
CHAN Hiu-Ming
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
CHIA SHIN Cheng
Head/Director of the Referees Department
YICHI Lee
Referee Coordinator
YANG Shng Yung
Futsal Coordinator
Jose AMARANTE
Chinese Taipei Classement
Chinese Taipei Classement Masculin
Chinese Taipei Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
151
Yémen
Yémen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1022.91
155
Moldavie
Moldavie
1022.60
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
38
Chili
Chili
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovénie
Slovénie
1543.75
42
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
1542.94
15 mars 2024
