Fédération de Football de Chinese Taipei

www.ctfa.com.tw

2F.,

No. 730,

ZhongYang Rd.,

XinZhuang Dist.,

242030 New Taipei City

Chinese Taipei

Téléphone: +886-2/2596 1185

infos:tpe@the-afc.com

Fax: +886-2/2595 1594

President

WANG Ling-Hsiang

Vice President

JHAO Rong-Ruei

SHIAO Yung Fu

WANG Sheau-Shiun

Acting General Secretary

CHEN Liang-Chen

Treasurer

LIN Hsiu-I

Technical Director

CHEN Yung-Sheng

National Coach Men

Gary WHITE

National Coach Women

CHAN Hiu-Ming

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

CHIA SHIN Cheng

Head/Director of the Referees Department

YICHI Lee

Referee Coordinator

YANG Shng Yung

Futsal Coordinator

Jose AMARANTE

Chinese Taipei Classement

Chinese Taipei Classement Masculin
Chinese Taipei Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
151
Yémen
Yémen
Yémen
1027.94
152
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1022.91
155
Moldavie
Moldavie
Moldavie
1022.60

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
38
Chili
Chili
Chili
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30
40
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1545.10
41
Slovénie
Slovénie
Slovénie
1543.75
42
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
Jamaïque
1542.94

15 mars 2024

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 17: A general view of the Chile dressing room prior to the International Friendly match between Argentina and Chile as part of the 2023 FIFA World Cup Play Off Tournament at North Harbour Stadium on February 17, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Tout savoir sur le Tournoi de Barrage de la Coupe du Monde Féminine
17 févr. 2023
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 22: The FIFA Women's World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Draw at the Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Stephen McCarthy - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
Les effectifs complets des équipes du tournoi de barrage
12 févr. 2023
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - FEBRUARY 06: Chuong Thi Kieu (C) of Vietnam celebrates scoring her side's first goal with her team mates during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 5th place play-off Game three between Vietnam and Chinese Taipei at DY Patil Stadium on February 6, 2022 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
Le Viêt-Nam fête une qualification historique
6 févr. 2022
MUMBAI, Jan. 20, 2022 -- Li Jiayue (R) of China vies with Su Yu-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei during their group A match at the 2022 AFC Women s Asian Cup in Mumbai, India, Jan. 20, 2022. ) (SP)INDIA-MUMBAI-FOOTBALL-AFC WOMEN S ASIAN CUP
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
L'Asie prête à désigner ses premiers qualifiés
29 janv. 2022
fhnvjubwo0hq7xvyyakp.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Douze heureux élus en Asie
15 juin 2021
kygi07ho7r94kjcv70k9.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
La Syrie passe, le suspense demeure
xximcqepheebylmidkky.jpg
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
Chinese Taipei veut renouer avec son glorieux passé
md6wbo99yufnb27f0qts.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
La Syrie s'approche, l'Asie centrale s'accroche
l2cizhljv7o4td5h24ck.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Trois séries, deux échecs et un départ
cut7vhctbhfxmcrrbloo.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Trois sans-fautes, deux faux pas 
f4txvz7qyriaoa5mtfva.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Les gros bras d'Asie reprennent la main