Fédération de Football du Timor oriental

Fédération de Football du Timor oriental
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.the-fftl.org

Addresse

Campo Democracia Ave. Bairo Formosa,

DILI

Timor-Leste

Contacts

Téléphone: +670/331 0670

infos:international@fftl.tl

Fax: +670-331/0671

Organisation

Acting President

Falur RATE

Vice President

Falur RATE

General Secretary

Gregorio CORREIA

Treasurer

Solange BORGES

Media And Communication Manager

Rogerio PIRES

Technical Director

Gaspar DA SILVA

National Coach Men

PARK Sun Tae

National Coach Women

MINYOUNG Lee

Referee Coordinator

Nivio DA COSTA FERNANDES

Futsal Coordinator

Lorenco GUTERRES

Timor oriental Classement

Timor oriental Classement Masculin
Timor oriental Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
198
Somalie
Somalie
Somalie
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
946.01
160
Barbade
Barbade
Barbade
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
Maldives
938.55

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération de Football du Timor oriental

Mises à jour de Fédération de Football du Timor oriental

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
L’ASEAN, la FIFA et plusieurs fédérations de football échangent autour de la coopération et du renouvellement d’un protocole d’accord
15 nov. 2023
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - MARCH 28: A group photo during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop for ASEAN Member Associations on March 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Le Viêt-Nam accueille un séminaire FIFA Forward 3.0 pour l’ASEAN
2 avr. 2023
FIFA Football for Schools Regional Workshop - All participants group photo
Football for Schools
L'Asie du Sud-Est prête à déployer Football for Schools
11 mars 2023
x9dly61hhcsnoxa92yly.jpg
La FIFA
Le football avance au Timor oriental
2 sept. 2020
hdveru8r5weyv5ikgzkr.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Cinq sésames et un bon retour de Guam 
11 juin 2019
Toutes les actualités
iifmocag8joyc2qyw52z.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Asie : 12 aspirants à la loupe
The World Cup trophy is seen on stage during the Behind the Scenes of the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Compétitions FIFA
L'Asie trace le chemin vers le Qatar
A FIFA sign at the entrance of its headquarters
Organisation
La FIFA étend la suspension du secrétaire général de la Fédération de Football du Timor oriental
Compétitions de la FIFA
Russie 2018 : le compte-rendu des qualif ! (Nov 2015)