Site officielwww.the-fftl.org
Addresse
Campo Democracia Ave. Bairo Formosa,
DILI
Timor-Leste
Téléphone: +670/331 0670
infos:international@fftl.tl
Fax: +670-331/0671
Acting President
Falur RATE
Vice President
Falur RATE
General Secretary
Gregorio CORREIA
Treasurer
Solange BORGES
Media And Communication Manager
Rogerio PIRES
Technical Director
Gaspar DA SILVA
National Coach Men
PARK Sun Tae
National Coach Women
MINYOUNG Lee
Referee Coordinator
Nivio DA COSTA FERNANDES
Futsal Coordinator
Lorenco GUTERRES
Timor oriental Classement
Timor oriental Classement Masculin
Timor oriental Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
198
Somalie
Somalie
845.66
199
Seychelles
Seychelles
845.53
200
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
158
Pakistan
Pakistan
949.54
159
Timor oriental
Timor oriental
946.01
160
Barbade
Barbade
941.96
161
Maldives
Maldives
938.55
15 mars 2024
Organisation
L’ASEAN, la FIFA et plusieurs fédérations de football échangent autour de la coopération et du renouvellement d’un protocole d’accord
15 nov. 2023