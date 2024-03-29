Fédération Tanzanienne de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.tff.or.tz
Addresse
Karume Memorial Stadium,
Uhuru/Shauri Moyo Road,
Ilala,
P.O. Box 1574,
DAR-ES-SALAAM
Tanzania
Contacts
Téléphone: +255-755/264 181
infos:tanfootball@tff.or.tz
Fax: +255-222/861 815
Organisation
President
Wallace KARIA
Vice President
Athumani NYAMLANI
General Secretary
Kidao WILFRED
Treasurer
Daniel MSANGI
Media And Communication Manager
Boniface WAMBURA
Technical Director
Oscar MIRAMBO
National Coach Men
Hemed MOROCCO
National Coach Women
Bakari SHIME
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Hamdoun NASSOR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Leslie LIUNDA
Referee Coordinator
Charles NDAGALA
Futsal Coordinator
Kayuni SUNDAY
Tanzanie Classement
Tanzanie Classement Masculin
Tanzanie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
117
Inde
Inde
1165.17
118
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1160.98
120
Libye
Libye
1159.51
121
Comores
Comores
1156.45
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
144
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
République centrafricaine
République centrafricaine
1045.87
146
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1045.79
147
Arménie
Arménie
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Tanzanienne de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series™, "un grand pas en avant" pour le football africain, selon Fernandes
27 mars 2024