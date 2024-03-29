Fédération Tanzanienne de Football

Fédération Tanzanienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.tff.or.tz

Addresse

Karume Memorial Stadium,

Uhuru/Shauri Moyo Road,

Ilala,

P.O. Box 1574,

DAR-ES-SALAAM

Tanzania

Contacts

Téléphone: +255-755/264 181

infos:tanfootball@tff.or.tz

Fax: +255-222/861 815

Organisation

President

Wallace KARIA

Vice President

Athumani NYAMLANI

General Secretary

Kidao WILFRED

Treasurer

Daniel MSANGI

Media And Communication Manager

Boniface WAMBURA

Technical Director

Oscar MIRAMBO

National Coach Men

Hemed MOROCCO

National Coach Women

Bakari SHIME

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Hamdoun NASSOR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Leslie LIUNDA

Referee Coordinator

Charles NDAGALA

Futsal Coordinator

Kayuni SUNDAY

Tanzanie Classement

Tanzanie Classement Masculin
Tanzanie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
117
Inde
Inde
Inde
1165.17
118
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1160.98
120
Libye
Libye
Libye
1159.51
121
Comores
Comores
Comores
1156.45

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
144
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1045.97
145
République centrafricaine
République centrafricaine
République centrafricaine
1045.87
146
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1045.79
147
Arménie
Arménie
Arménie
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Tanzanienne de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Tanzanienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

