Fédération Sénégalaise de Football
Site officielwww.fsfoot.sn
Addresse
VDN-Ouest-Foire en face du CICES,
Boite postale 13021,
DAKAR
Senegal
Contacts
Téléphone: +221-33/869 2828
infos:victorciss@hotmail.com
Fax: +221-33/820 0592
Organisation
President
Augustin SENGHOR
Vice President
Abdoulaye SOW
Saer SECK
General Secretary
Victor CISSE
Treasurer
Aboubacar SY
Media And Communication Manager
Coumba FALL
Technical Director
Mayacine MAR
National Coach Men
Aliou CISSE
National Coach Women
Serigne CISSE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Malang DIEDHIOU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ismaila DIALLO
Referee Coordinator
Ismaila DIALLO
Futsal Coordinator
Amadou DIOP
Sénégal Classement
Sénégal Classement Masculin
Sénégal Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
15
Mexique
Mexique
1652.70
16
Allemagne
Allemagne
1631.22
17
Sénégal
Sénégal
1620.74
18
Japon
Japon
1614.33
19
Suisse
Suisse
1613.44
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
81
Mali
Mali
1272.76
82
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
1272.15
83
Sénégal
Sénégal
1267.27
84
Algérie
Algérie
1264.25
85
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
1257.16
15 mars 2024
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA™
É.A.U. 2024 Dubaï™ : Les listes officielles dévoilées
7 févr. 2024