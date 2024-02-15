Fédération Sénégalaise de Football

Fédération Sénégalaise de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fsfoot.sn

Addresse

VDN-Ouest-Foire en face du CICES,

Boite postale 13021,

DAKAR

Senegal

Contacts

Téléphone: +221-33/869 2828

infos:victorciss@hotmail.com

Fax: +221-33/820 0592

Organisation

President

Augustin SENGHOR

Vice President

Abdoulaye SOW

Saer SECK

General Secretary

Victor CISSE

Treasurer

Aboubacar SY

Media And Communication Manager

Coumba FALL

Technical Director

Mayacine MAR

National Coach Men

Aliou CISSE

National Coach Women

Serigne CISSE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Malang DIEDHIOU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ismaila DIALLO

Referee Coordinator

Ismaila DIALLO

Futsal Coordinator

Amadou DIOP

Sénégal Classement

Sénégal Classement Masculin
Sénégal Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
15
Mexique
Mexique
Mexique
1652.70
16
Allemagne
Allemagne
Allemagne
1631.22
17
Sénégal
Sénégal
Sénégal
1620.74
18
Japon
Japon
Japon
1614.33
19
Suisse
Suisse
Suisse
1613.44

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
81
Mali
Mali
Mali
1272.76
82
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
1272.15
83
Sénégal
Sénégal
Sénégal
1267.27
84
Algérie
Algérie
Algérie
1264.25
85
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
1257.16

15 mars 2024

