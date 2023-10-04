Fédération Russe de Football
Information
Site officielwww.rfs.ru
Addresse
7 Narodnaya street,
115172 MOSCOW
Russia
Contacts
Téléphone: +7-495/926 1300
infos:info@rfs.ru
Fax: +7-495/926 1305
President
Aleksandr DIUKOV
Senior Vice President
Nikita SIMONYAN
Vice President
Aleksandr ALAEV
Denis SOLOVEV
Elena ILYUKHINA
Evgeny GINER
Igor KAMENSKOY
General Secretary
Maksim MITROFANOV
Treasurer
Arseny ZAMYATIN
Media And Communication Manager
Egor KRETSAN
Petr LIMONOV
Technical Director
Andrey VLASOV
National Coach Men
Valeri KARPIN
National Coach Women
Yury KRASNOZHAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Pavel KAMANTSEV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Milorad MAZIC
Referee Coordinator
Daria GADZHIEVA
Futsal Coordinator
Emil ALIEV
Russie Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
36
Égypte
Égypte
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russie
Russie
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
République tchèque
République tchèque
1494.04
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
24
Écosse
Écosse
1732.88
25
République d’Irlande
République d’Irlande
1730.58
26
Russie
Russie
1716.96
27
Finlande
Finlande
1701.52
28
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
1685.75
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Russe de Football
