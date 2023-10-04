Fédération Russe de Football

Fédération Russe de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.rfs.ru

Addresse

7 Narodnaya street,

115172 MOSCOW

Russia

Contacts

Téléphone: +7-495/926 1300

infos:info@rfs.ru

Fax: +7-495/926 1305

Organisation

President

Aleksandr DIUKOV

Senior Vice President

Nikita SIMONYAN

Vice President

Aleksandr ALAEV

Denis SOLOVEV

Elena ILYUKHINA

Evgeny GINER

Igor KAMENSKOY

General Secretary

Maksim MITROFANOV

Treasurer

Arseny ZAMYATIN

Media And Communication Manager

Egor KRETSAN

Petr LIMONOV

Technical Director

Andrey VLASOV

National Coach Men

Valeri KARPIN

National Coach Women

Yury KRASNOZHAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Pavel KAMANTSEV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Milorad MAZIC

Referee Coordinator

Daria GADZHIEVA

Futsal Coordinator

Emil ALIEV

Russie Classement

Russie Classement Masculin
Russie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
36
Égypte
Égypte
Égypte
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russie
Russie
Russie
1498.84
39
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1494.57
40
République tchèque
République tchèque
République tchèque
1494.04

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
24
Écosse
Écosse
Écosse
1732.88
25
République d’Irlande
République d’Irlande
République d’Irlande
1730.58
26
Russie
Russie
Russie
1716.96
27
Finlande
Finlande
Finlande
1701.52
28
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
1685.75

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Russe de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Russe de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Conseil de la FIFA
Le Conseil de la FIFA prend des décisions clés concernant les éditions 2030 et 2034 de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA™
4 oct. 2023
FIFA emblem at the Home of FIFA
Conseil de la FIFA
La FIFA prolonge et adapte l’application des règles temporaires d’emploi pour répondre aux conséquences de la guerre en Ukraine
22 mai 2023
FIFA sign at the Home of FIFA
Statuts et Transferts des Joueurs
La FIFA prolonge l’application des règles temporaires d’emploi pour répondre aux conséquences de la guerre en Ukraine
21 juin 2022
IMAGO / Newspix 05.03.2022 GDANSK ( POLAND ) PILKA NOZNA ( FOOTBALL ) PKO BANK POLSKI EKSTRAKLASA SEZON 2021/2022 ( POLISH TOP LEAGUE ) MECZ LECHIA GDANSK - WISLA KRAKOW ( GAME ) NZ PILKA ADIDAS NAROZNIK RZUT ROZNY ILUSTRACJA MURAWA LINIE FOTO MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI / CYFRASPORT/NEWSPIX.PL
Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Qatar 2022
Décisions relatives à la compétition préliminaire de Qatar 2022™
8 mars 2022
FIFA logo at the Home of FIFA
Conseil de la FIFA
La FIFA adopte des règles temporaires d’enregistrement et d’emploi pour répondre aux conséquences de la guerre en Ukraine
7 mars 2022
Toutes les actualités
Foto Manuel Geisser 22.10.2021 Zürich : Letzigrund Stadion Zürich Saison 2021/2022 Herren Fussball Frauen WM Qualifikation Schweiz - Rumänien Torjubel Coumba Sow - Svenja Fölmli (Schweiz) *** Photo Manuel Geisser 22 10 2021 Zurich Letzigrund Stadion Zurich Season 2021 2022 Men Football Women World Cup Qualification Switzerland Romania Goal celebration Coumba Sow Svenja Fölmli Switzerland
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
Premières options sur la qualification à l'horizon
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 08: Aleksandr Golovin of Russia poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day at The Novogorsk Training Center on June 08, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Joosep Martinson - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de la FIFA, Qatar 2022
Golovin : "Messi le meilleur de la décennie, Mbappé le meilleur aujourd'hui"
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : Meilleurs moments de RFU 9-0 Egypte
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
Russie 2021 | RFU - Suisse en vidéo (10-9, tab)
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 15: Dmitrii Shishin poses during the Football Union of Russia team presentation prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on August 15, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
Shishin : "Nous ne pouvons pas décevoir nos supporters"
Social media platform VK to serve as National Supporter of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA, Russie 2021
Le réseau social VK devient Supporter national de la Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de FIFA, Russie 2021™