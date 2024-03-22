Fédération Néo-Zélandaise de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.nzfootball.co.nz
Addresse
North Harbour Stadium,
Stadium Drive,
P.O. Box 301 043,
Albany,
AUCKLAND
Aotearoa New Zealand
Contacts
Téléphone: +64-9/414 0175
infos:tracy.brady@nzfootball.co.nz
Fax: +64-9/414 0176
Organisation
President
Johanna WOOD
Vice President
Garry CARNACHAN
Scott MORAN
General Secretary
Andrew PRAGNELL
Treasurer
Leigh GARDINER
Technical Director
Andy BOYENS
National Coach Men
Darren BAZELEY
National Coach Women
Jitka KLIMKOVA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Scott MORAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lindsey ROBINSON
Referee Coordinator
Lindsey ROBINSON
Futsal Coordinator
Tracey SPRAY
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande Classement
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande Classement Masculin
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
101
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
1197.47
104
République kirghize
République kirghize
1196.97
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
26
Russie
Russie
1716.96
27
Finlande
Finlande
1701.52
28
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
1685.75
29
Pologne
Pologne
1675.85
30
République tchèque
République tchèque
1670.48
15 mars 2024
