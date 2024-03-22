Fédération Néo-Zélandaise de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.nzfootball.co.nz

Addresse

North Harbour Stadium,

Stadium Drive,

P.O. Box 301 043,

Albany,

AUCKLAND

Aotearoa New Zealand

Contacts

Téléphone: +64-9/414 0175

infos:tracy.brady@nzfootball.co.nz

Fax: +64-9/414 0176

Organisation

President

Johanna WOOD

Vice President

Garry CARNACHAN

Scott MORAN

General Secretary

Andrew PRAGNELL

Treasurer

Leigh GARDINER

Technical Director

Andy BOYENS

National Coach Men

Darren BAZELEY

National Coach Women

Jitka KLIMKOVA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Scott MORAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lindsey ROBINSON

Referee Coordinator

Lindsey ROBINSON

Futsal Coordinator

Tracey SPRAY

Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande Classement

Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande Classement Masculin
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
101
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
103
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
1197.47
104
République kirghize
République kirghize
République kirghize
1196.97
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
26
Russie
Russie
Russie
1716.96
27
Finlande
Finlande
Finlande
1701.52
28
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
Aotearoa Nouvelle-Zélande
1685.75
29
Pologne
Pologne
Pologne
1675.85
30
République tchèque
République tchèque
République tchèque
1670.48

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Néo-Zélandaise de Football

