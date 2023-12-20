Fédération Mauricienne de Football
Information
Site officielwww.mauritiusfa.mu
Addresse
Sepp Blatter House,
Quatre Bornes,
TRIANON
Mauritius
Contacts
Téléphone: +230/465 2200
infos:info.mfa@intnet.mu
Fax: +230/454 7911
President
Samir SOBHA
Vice President
Bhai Mustapha CHITBAHAL
Ludovic DORLIN
Michel BARBIER
Premlall JODHA
Rex Mario THOMAS
Sheeralah ARMOOGUM
General Secretary
Nazeer BOWUD
Treasurer
Laval NG PING MAN
Media And Communication Manager
Jean BATTOUR
Sheik Mohammad JAUNOO
Technical Director
Zunaid MALL
National Coach Men
Fidy RASOANAIVO
National Coach Women
Kersley LEVRAI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Yemraj JAMANSING
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Farid BHEWA
Referee Coordinator
Parmendra NUNKOO
Futsal Coordinator
Gino LAFONTAINE
Rudolph LABOUDEUSE
Maurice Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
175
Népal
Népal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Maurice
Maurice
944.95
178
Barbade
Barbade
943.80
179
Cambodge
Cambodge
931.47
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
Soudan du Sud
Soudan du Sud
650.32
192
Turks-et-Caicos
Turks-et-Caicos
628.42
193
Maurice
Maurice
394.19
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Mauricienne de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.