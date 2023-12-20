Fédération Mauricienne de Football

Fédération Mauricienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.mauritiusfa.mu

Addresse

Sepp Blatter House,

Quatre Bornes,

TRIANON

Mauritius

Contacts

Téléphone: +230/465 2200

infos:info.mfa@intnet.mu

Fax: +230/454 7911

Organisation

President

Samir SOBHA

Vice President

Bhai Mustapha CHITBAHAL

Ludovic DORLIN

Michel BARBIER

Premlall JODHA

Rex Mario THOMAS

Sheeralah ARMOOGUM

General Secretary

Nazeer BOWUD

Treasurer

Laval NG PING MAN

Media And Communication Manager

Jean BATTOUR

Sheik Mohammad JAUNOO

Technical Director

Zunaid MALL

National Coach Men

Fidy RASOANAIVO

National Coach Women

Kersley LEVRAI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Yemraj JAMANSING

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Farid BHEWA

Referee Coordinator

Parmendra NUNKOO

Futsal Coordinator

Gino LAFONTAINE

Rudolph LABOUDEUSE

Maurice Classement

Maurice Classement Masculin
Maurice Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
175
Népal
Népal
Népal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Maurice
Maurice
Maurice
944.95
178
Barbade
Barbade
Barbade
943.80
179
Cambodge
Cambodge
Cambodge
931.47

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
Soudan du Sud
Soudan du Sud
Soudan du Sud
650.32
192
Turks-et-Caicos
Turks-et-Caicos
Turks-et-Caicos
628.42
193
Maurice
Maurice
Maurice
394.19

15 mars 2024

