Fédération Monténégrine de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.fscg.me
Addresse
Bulevar Veljka Vlahovica bb,
81000 PODGORICA
Montenegro
Contacts
Téléphone: +382-20/445 600
infos:info@fscg.me
Fax: +382-20/445 660
Organisation
President
Dejan SAVICEVIC
Vice President
Dejan OGNJANOVIC
Milenko MARAS
Mitar MATIJASEVIC
General Secretary
Momir DJURDJEVAC
Treasurer
Mirko JANICIC
Media And Communication Manager
Branko LATINOVIC
Technical Director
Mojas RADONJIC
National Coach Men
Robert PROSINECKI
National Coach Women
Mirko MARIC
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Radojica KRUSCIC
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Amil GERINA
Referee Coordinator
Amil GERINA
Monténégro Classement
Monténégro Classement Masculin
Monténégro Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
70
Jordanie
Jordanie
1343.60
71
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
1343.32
72
Monténégro
Monténégro
1342.64
73
Islande
Islande
1342.57
74
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1333.17
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
87
Malte
Malte
1253.52
88
Îles Salomon
Îles Salomon
1252.55
89
Monténégro
Monténégro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Monténégrine de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
L’Espagne culmine, le Liban et le Monténégro progressent
10 déc. 2021
