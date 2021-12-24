Fédération Monténégrine de Football

Fédération Monténégrine de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fscg.me

Addresse

Bulevar Veljka Vlahovica bb,

81000 PODGORICA

Montenegro

Contacts

Téléphone: +382-20/445 600

infos:info@fscg.me

Fax: +382-20/445 660

Organisation

President

Dejan SAVICEVIC

Vice President

Dejan OGNJANOVIC

Milenko MARAS

Mitar MATIJASEVIC

General Secretary

Momir DJURDJEVAC

Treasurer

Mirko JANICIC

Media And Communication Manager

Branko LATINOVIC

Technical Director

Mojas RADONJIC

National Coach Men

Robert PROSINECKI

National Coach Women

Mirko MARIC

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Radojica KRUSCIC

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Amil GERINA

Referee Coordinator

Amil GERINA

Monténégro Classement

Monténégro Classement Masculin
Monténégro Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
70
Jordanie
Jordanie
Jordanie
1343.60
71
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
1343.32
72
Monténégro
Monténégro
Monténégro
1342.64
73
Islande
Islande
Islande
1342.57
74
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1333.17

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
87
Malte
Malte
Malte
1253.52
88
Îles Salomon
Îles Salomon
Îles Salomon
1252.55
89
Monténégro
Monténégro
Monténégro
1241.73
90
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1238.46
91
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1227.49

15 mars 2024

IMAGO / Domenic Aquilina Armisa Kuc (R) of the Montenegro women™s national soccer team celebrates scoring her team™s second goal during the women™s International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match between Malta and Montenegro at the Centenary Stadium, Ta™ Qali, Malta on 10 June 2021 Malta v Montenegro Women™s WFI_21
Football Féminin
Kuč et le Monténégro toujours plus haut
24 déc. 2021
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire November 30, 2021, SEVILLA, SEVILLA, SPAIN: Amaiur Sarriegi of Spain celebrates a goal during FIFA WomenÃ¢â‚¬â ¢s World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Spain and Scotland at La Cartuja Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Sevilla, Spain
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
L’Espagne culmine, le Liban et le Monténégro progressent
10 déc. 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: The World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the Preliminary Draw of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup on December 07, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
La route européenne est tracée
7 déc. 2020
Faruk Hadzibegic Trainer Montenegro wirft einen Ball, Freisteller, Einzelbild, Aktion, Ganzkörper / Fussball, UEFA Nations League 2020/21, Saison 2020-2021, 4. Spieltag, Gruppe C / 13.10.2020 / Montenegro - Luxemburg Crna Gore vs Luxembourg / Stadion pod Goricom, Podgorica / *** Faruk Hadzibegic Coach Montenegro throws a ball, cutaway, single, action, full body football, UEFA Nations League 2020 21, Season 2020 2021, 4 Matchday, Group C 13 10 2020 Montenegro Luxembourg Crna Gore vs Luxembourg Stadium pod Goricom, Podgorica PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxLUX
Compétitions FIFA
Hadžibegic : "Le Monténégro a sa chance contre n'importe qui"
4 déc. 2020
brfrp37wc0dqwswmytwv.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Le tirage au sort préliminaire de l’UEFA aura lieu le 7 décembre
22 oct. 2020
Leon Goretzka of Germany celebrates with team mates after scoring
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
Les Allemands reprennent les devants
tqfkz1fhkga1j6scm2en.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Lutte intense pour les places de barragistes
Players of USA celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015
Développement du Football
La route européenne pour France 2019 se dessine
x3ijpbswfm7u7odmks4z.jpg
Organisation
Le président de la FIFA inaugure la Maison du Football au Monténégro
Compétitions FIFA
Zone Europe : Portugal - Israël - 11/10/2013