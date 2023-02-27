Fédération Maltaise de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.mfa.com.mt

Addresse

Millennium Stand,

Floor 2,

National Stadium,

ATD 4000 TA'QALI

Malta

Contacts

Téléphone: +356-23/386 000

infos:info@mfa.com.mt

Fax: +356-23/386 900

Organisation

President

Bjorn VASSALLO

Vice President

Adrian CASHA

Ludovico MICALLEF

Matthew PARIS

General Secretary

Angelo CHETCUTI

Treasurer

Ivan MIZZI

Kurt LOPORTO

Media And Communication Manager

Kevin AZZOPARDI

Technical Director

Michele MARCOLINI

National Coach Men

Michele MARCOLINI

National Coach Women

Manuela TESSE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alan SANT

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alan SANT

Referee Coordinator

Charles AGIUS

Futsal Coordinator

Mark MARLOW

Malte Classement

Malte Classement Masculin
Malte Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermudes
Bermudes
Bermudes
972.36
172
Malte
Malte
Malte
967.29
173
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenade
Grenade
Grenade
950.99

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
85
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
1254.12
87
Malte
Malte
Malte
1253.52
88
Îles Salomon
Îles Salomon
Îles Salomon
1252.55
89
Monténégro
Monténégro
Monténégro
1241.73

15 mars 2024

