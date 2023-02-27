Fédération Maltaise de Football
Site officielwww.mfa.com.mt
Millennium Stand,
Floor 2,
National Stadium,
ATD 4000 TA'QALI
Malta
Téléphone: +356-23/386 000
infos:info@mfa.com.mt
Fax: +356-23/386 900
President
Bjorn VASSALLO
Vice President
Adrian CASHA
Ludovico MICALLEF
Matthew PARIS
General Secretary
Angelo CHETCUTI
Treasurer
Ivan MIZZI
Kurt LOPORTO
Media And Communication Manager
Kevin AZZOPARDI
Technical Director
Michele MARCOLINI
National Coach Men
Michele MARCOLINI
National Coach Women
Manuela TESSE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alan SANT
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alan SANT
Referee Coordinator
Charles AGIUS
Futsal Coordinator
Mark MARLOW
Malte Classement
Malte Classement Masculin
Malte Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
170
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
980.33
171
Bermudes
Bermudes
972.36
172
Malte
Malte
967.29
173
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenade
Grenade
950.99
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
85
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
1254.12
87
Malte
Malte
1253.52
88
Îles Salomon
Îles Salomon
1252.55
89
Monténégro
Monténégro
1241.73
15 mars 2024
Organisation
Le Président de la FIFA s'entretient avec son homologue de la Fédération Maltaise
27 févr. 2023
+11
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA Gianni Infantino en visite à Malte
18 juin 2021