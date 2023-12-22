Fédération Moldave de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.fmf.md
Addresse
Str. Tricolorului 39,
2012 CHISINAU
Moldova
Contacts
Téléphone: +373-22/210 413
infos:international@fmf.md
Fax: +373-22/210 432
Organisation
President
Leonid OLEINICENCO
Vice President
Dragos HINCU
Gheorghe CIRLAN
Mihai ANGHEL
Nicolae SANDU
Ruslan BERZOI
General Secretary
Serghei BUTELSCHI
Media And Communication Manager
Alexandru GRECU
Technical Director
Danut OPREA
National Coach Men
Serghei CLESCENCO
National Coach Women
Ghenadie PUSCA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Victor STIN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Anatolie BODEAN
Referee Coordinator
Anatolie BODEAN
Futsal Coordinator
Alexandru GOLBAN
Moldavie Classement
Moldavie Classement Masculin
Moldavie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1022.91
155
Moldavie
Moldavie
1022.60
156
Singapour
Singapour
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Chypre
Chypre
1138.38
120
Moldavie
Moldavie
1131.01
121
Togo
Togo
1130.06
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Moldave de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Programme FIFA Forward
La FIFA lance un nouveau prix pour récompenser les meilleurs projets Forward
26 mai 2023
Toutes les actualités
+4
Compétitions FIFA
European zone Russia 2018 qualifiers (11 June 2017)
+3
Compétitions FIFA
Zone Afrique : les meilleurs moments en images