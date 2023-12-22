Fédération Moldave de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fmf.md

Addresse

Str. Tricolorului 39,

2012 CHISINAU

Moldova

Contacts

Téléphone: +373-22/210 413

infos:international@fmf.md

Fax: +373-22/210 432

Organisation

President

Leonid OLEINICENCO

Vice President

Dragos HINCU

Gheorghe CIRLAN

Mihai ANGHEL

Nicolae SANDU

Ruslan BERZOI

General Secretary

Serghei BUTELSCHI

Media And Communication Manager

Alexandru GRECU

Technical Director

Danut OPREA

National Coach Men

Serghei CLESCENCO

National Coach Women

Ghenadie PUSCA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Victor STIN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Anatolie BODEAN

Referee Coordinator

Anatolie BODEAN

Futsal Coordinator

Alexandru GOLBAN

Moldavie Classement

Moldavie Classement Masculin
Moldavie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1022.91
155
Moldavie
Moldavie
Moldavie
1022.60
156
Singapour
Singapour
Singapour
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
118
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
Nicaragua
1141.34
119
Chypre
Chypre
Chypre
1138.38
120
Moldavie
Moldavie
Moldavie
1131.01
121
Togo
Togo
Togo
1130.06
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Moldave de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

