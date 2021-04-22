Fédération de Football du Liechtenstein

Fédération de Football du Liechtenstein
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.lfv.li

Addresse

Landstrasse 149,

9494 SCHAAN

Liechtenstein

Contacts

Téléphone: +423/238 24 00

infos:info@lfv.li

Organisation

President

Hugo QUADERER

Vice President

Thomas RISCH

General Secretary

Peter JEHLE

Treasurer

Klaus SCHMIDLE

Massimo CONDITO

Media And Communication Manager

Anton BANZER

Technical Director

Rene PAURITSCH

National Coach Men

Konrad FUENFSTUECK

National Coach Women

Adrienne KRYSL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Silvan SELE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Silvan SELE

Referee Coordinator

Silvan SELE

Liechtenstein Classement

Liechtenstein Classement Masculin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
Guam
821.91

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ

Aucun classement n'est disponible, l'équipe n'ayant joué aucun match au cours des 48 derniers mois ou n'ayant pas disputé un minimum de cinq rencontres face à des équipes officiellement classées.