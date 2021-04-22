Fédération de Football du Liechtenstein
Information
Site officielwww.lfv.li
Addresse
Landstrasse 149,
9494 SCHAAN
Liechtenstein
Contacts
Téléphone: +423/238 24 00
infos:info@lfv.li
President
Hugo QUADERER
Vice President
Thomas RISCH
General Secretary
Peter JEHLE
Treasurer
Klaus SCHMIDLE
Massimo CONDITO
Media And Communication Manager
Anton BANZER
Technical Director
Rene PAURITSCH
National Coach Men
Konrad FUENFSTUECK
National Coach Women
Adrienne KRYSL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Silvan SELE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Silvan SELE
Referee Coordinator
Silvan SELE
Liechtenstein Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
202
Bahamas
Bahamas
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
821.91
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
Aucun classement n'est disponible, l'équipe n'ayant joué aucun match au cours des 48 derniers mois ou n'ayant pas disputé un minimum de cinq rencontres face à des équipes officiellement classées.
Mises à jour de Fédération de Football du Liechtenstein
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.