Fédération de Football du Lesotho
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.lefa.co.ls

Addresse

Bambatha Tsita Sports Arena Old Polo,

P.O. Box 1879,

100 MASERU

Lesotho

Contacts

Téléphone: +266/2231 1879

infos:ntatemohapi@lefa.co.ls

Fax: +266/2231 0586

Organisation

President

Salemane PHAFANE

Vice President

Khiba MOHOANYANE

Lebohang THOTANYANA

Matloko MAFANTIRI

Rantsubise MATETE

General Secretary

Mokhosi MOHAPI

Treasurer

Mokhosi MOHAPI

Media And Communication Manager

Thabo MARETLANE

Technical Director

Lehlohonolo THOTANYANA

National Coach Men

Leslie NOTSI

National Coach Women

Shalane LEHOHLA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Tebalo MPITI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sentso MOHAU

Referee Coordinator

Sentso MOHAU

Lesotho Classement

Lesotho Classement Masculin
Lesotho Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
146
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
République dominicaine
République dominicaine
République dominicaine
1040.77

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
174
Macao
Macao
Macao
850.91
175
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
848.57
176
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
841.53
177
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
838.58
178
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
829.84

15 mars 2024