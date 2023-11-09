Fédération de Football du Lesotho
Site officielwww.lefa.co.ls
Addresse
Bambatha Tsita Sports Arena Old Polo,
P.O. Box 1879,
100 MASERU
Lesotho
Téléphone: +266/2231 1879
infos:ntatemohapi@lefa.co.ls
Fax: +266/2231 0586
President
Salemane PHAFANE
Vice President
Khiba MOHOANYANE
Lebohang THOTANYANA
Matloko MAFANTIRI
Rantsubise MATETE
General Secretary
Mokhosi MOHAPI
Treasurer
Mokhosi MOHAPI
Media And Communication Manager
Thabo MARETLANE
Technical Director
Lehlohonolo THOTANYANA
National Coach Men
Leslie NOTSI
National Coach Women
Shalane LEHOHLA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Tebalo MPITI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sentso MOHAU
Referee Coordinator
Sentso MOHAU
Lesotho Classement
Lesotho Classement Masculin
Lesotho Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
146
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
149
Eswatini
Eswatini
1045.88
150
République dominicaine
République dominicaine
1040.77
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
174
Macao
Macao
850.91
175
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
848.57
176
Lesotho
Lesotho
841.53
177
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
838.58
178
Burundi
Burundi
829.84
15 mars 2024
