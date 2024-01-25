Fédération de Football de Sainte-Lucie

Fédération de Football de Sainte-Lucie
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.stluciafa.org

Addresse

Barnard Hill,

P.O. Box 255,

CASTRIES

St. Lucia

Contacts

Téléphone: +1-758/453 0687

infos:stluciafootballassociation@gmail.com

Fax: +1-758/456 0510

Organisation

President

Lyndon COOPER

Vice President

Stephen REGIS

Valdez JAMES

General Secretary

Victor REID

Media And Communication Manager

Michael PIERRE

Technical Director

Ces PODD

National Coach Men

Stern JOHN

National Coach Women

Trevor ANDERSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alvin FRANCIS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Antoine KEVIN

Referee Coordinator

Antoine KEVIN

Sainte-Lucie Classement

Sainte-Lucie Classement Masculin
Sainte-Lucie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
165
Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée
990.61
166
Soudan du Sud
989.29
167
Sainte-Lucie
988.67
168
Fidji
981.26
169
Cuba
980.65

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
153
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tadjikistan
991.20
155
Sainte-Lucie
975.08
156
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
955.21

15 mars 2024