Fédération de Football de Sainte-Lucie
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.stluciafa.org
Addresse
Barnard Hill,
P.O. Box 255,
CASTRIES
St. Lucia
Contacts
Téléphone: +1-758/453 0687
infos:stluciafootballassociation@gmail.com
Fax: +1-758/456 0510
Organisation
President
Lyndon COOPER
Vice President
Stephen REGIS
Valdez JAMES
General Secretary
Victor REID
Media And Communication Manager
Michael PIERRE
Technical Director
Ces PODD
National Coach Men
Stern JOHN
National Coach Women
Trevor ANDERSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alvin FRANCIS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Antoine KEVIN
Referee Coordinator
Antoine KEVIN
Sainte-Lucie Classement
Sainte-Lucie Classement Masculin
Sainte-Lucie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
165
Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée
Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée
990.61
166
Soudan du Sud
Soudan du Sud
989.29
167
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
988.67
168
Fidji
Fidji
981.26
169
Cuba
Cuba
980.65
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20
155
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
975.08
156
Malawi
Malawi
972.78
157
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
955.21
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération de Football de Sainte-Lucie
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Président de la FIFA
"Vous pouvez commencer à rêver", déclare le Président de la FIFA à l'issue du tirage au sort de la CONCACAF pour la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 26™
25 janv. 2024
Organisation
La chambre de jugement de la Commission d’Éthique indépendante ouvre une procédure à l’encontre de M.Gordon Derrick
28 avr. 2017