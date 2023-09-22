Fédération Kazakhe de Football

Fédération Kazakhe de Football
Contacts

Site officiel

www.kff.kz/kk

Addresse

Astana City,

B. Momyshuly Avenue 5 A,

010000 ASTANA

Kazakhstan

Contacts

Téléphone: +7-7172/790 780

infos:kense@kff.kz

Fax: +7-7172/790 788

Organisation

President

Adilet BARMENKULOV

Vice President

Olzhas ABRAYEV

General Secretary

Andrey DUDIN

Media And Communication Manager

Gulmira SHUTANOVA

Technical Director

Rafael GARIBYAN

National Coach Men

Magomed ADIYEV

National Coach Women

Madiyar KEMBILOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alexandr PEREMITIN

Referee Coordinator

Aidyn TASSYBAYEV

Futsal Coordinator

Talgat KOSMUKHAMBETOV

Kazakhstan Classement

Kazakhstan Classement Masculin
Kazakhstan Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
98
Bénin
Bénin
Bénin
1225.10
99
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
100
Népal
Népal
Népal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lituanie
Lituanie
Lituanie
1204.42
104
Bolivie
Bolivie
Bolivie
1203.09

15 mars 2024

FIFA_The-Best23_Puskas_Award_Media_Relese_16x9_v1_v2
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2023
Prix Puskás de la FIFA : votez dès maintenant pour votre but favori
22 sept. 2023
Players from Kasakhstan celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualification football match Kasakhstan v Denmark next to Denmark's defender Victor Kristiansen in Astana, Kazakhstan on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
L’Argentine au sommet, Arménie et Kazakhstan en progrès
29 juin 2023
ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - MAY 03: A view of the KFF Pelé Stadium during FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit to Kazakhstan on May 03, 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Photo by Kazakhstan Football Federation)
Président de la FIFA
La Fédération Kazakhe donne le nom de Pelé à l’un de ses terrains
4 mai 2023
ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - MAY 03: FIFA President Gianni Infantino meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on May 3, 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. (Photo Courtesy of Aqorda)
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino rencontre le Président Tokayev au Kazakhstan
3 mai 2023
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 08: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Football Federation of Kazakhstan President Adilet Barmenkulov meet at FIFA Paris offices on September 8, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Le Président Infantino reçoit le nouveau Président de la KFF
8 sept. 2022
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : le film du tournoi
KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - OCTOBER 03: Players and Staff of Portugal celebrates with the FIFA Futsal World Cup following the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 Final match between Argentina and Portugal at Kaunas Arena on October 03, 2021 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+17
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : Les récompenses
KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - OCTOBER 03: Le of Brazil celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 3rd Place Playoff match between Brazil and Kazakhstan at Kaunas Arena on October 03, 2021 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+15
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : match pour la troisième place, Brésil - Kazakhstan
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : Meilleurs moments de le Brésil - Kazakhstan
KAUNAS, LITHUANIA - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view as players and match officials line up prior to the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 Semi-Final match between Portugal and Kazakhstan at Kaunas Arena on September 30, 2021 in Kaunas, Lithuania. (Photo by Oliver Hardt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+16
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : demi-finales, le Portugal - Kazakhstan
Coupe du Monde de Futsal de la FIFA, Lituanie 2021
Lituanie 2021 : Meilleurs moments de le Portugal - Kazakhstan