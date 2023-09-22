Fédération Kazakhe de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.kff.kz/kk
Addresse
Astana City,
B. Momyshuly Avenue 5 A,
010000 ASTANA
Kazakhstan
Contacts
Téléphone: +7-7172/790 780
infos:kense@kff.kz
Fax: +7-7172/790 788
Organisation
President
Adilet BARMENKULOV
Vice President
Olzhas ABRAYEV
General Secretary
Andrey DUDIN
Media And Communication Manager
Gulmira SHUTANOVA
Technical Director
Rafael GARIBYAN
National Coach Men
Magomed ADIYEV
National Coach Women
Madiyar KEMBILOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alexandr PEREMITIN
Referee Coordinator
Aidyn TASSYBAYEV
Futsal Coordinator
Talgat KOSMUKHAMBETOV
Kazakhstan Classement
Kazakhstan Classement Masculin
Kazakhstan Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
98
Bénin
Bénin
1225.10
99
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1215.16
101
Thaïlande
Thaïlande
1206.72
102
Kosovo
Kosovo
1202.77
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
100
Népal
Népal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lituanie
Lituanie
1204.42
104
Bolivie
Bolivie
1203.09
15 mars 2024
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2023
Prix Puskás de la FIFA : votez dès maintenant pour votre but favori
22 sept. 2023
