Fédération Israélienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.football.org.il

Addresse

Ramat-Gan Stadium,

299 Aba Hilell Street,

52134 RAMAT-GAN

Israel

Contacts

Téléphone: +972-3/617 1500

infos:KarenS@football.org.il

Fax: +972-3/ 570 2044

Organisation

President

Shino Moshe ZUARES

Vice President

David GIL

General Secretary

Niv GOLDSTEIN

Treasurer

David GIL

Media And Communication Manager

Eitan DOTAN

Shlomi BARZEL

Technical Director

Bonny GINTZBURG

National Coach Men

Alon HAZAN

National Coach Women

Erez BELFER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Liran WACHSBERGER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Yariv TEPER

Referee Coordinator

Shmuel SHTEIF

Futsal Coordinator

Avi LEVI

Israël Classement

Israël Classement Masculin
Israël Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
73
Islande
Islande
Islande
1342.57
74
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1333.17
75
Israël
Israël
Israël
1323.43
76
Guinée
Guinée
Guinée
1320.42
77
Géorgie
Géorgie
Géorgie
1312.45

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
68
Équateur
Équateur
Équateur
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israël
Israël
Israël
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fidji
Fidji
Fidji
1343.37

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Israélienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

