Site officielwww.football.org.il
Ramat-Gan Stadium,
299 Aba Hilell Street,
52134 RAMAT-GAN
Israel
Téléphone: +972-3/617 1500
infos:KarenS@football.org.il
Fax: +972-3/ 570 2044
President
Shino Moshe ZUARES
Vice President
David GIL
General Secretary
Niv GOLDSTEIN
Treasurer
David GIL
Media And Communication Manager
Eitan DOTAN
Shlomi BARZEL
Technical Director
Bonny GINTZBURG
National Coach Men
Alon HAZAN
National Coach Women
Erez BELFER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Liran WACHSBERGER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Yariv TEPER
Referee Coordinator
Shmuel SHTEIF
Futsal Coordinator
Avi LEVI
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
73
Islande
Islande
1342.57
74
Irlande du Nord
Irlande du Nord
1333.17
75
Israël
Israël
1323.43
76
Guinée
Guinée
1320.42
77
Géorgie
Géorgie
1312.45
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
68
Équateur
Équateur
1386.93
69
Uruguay
Uruguay
1379.09
70
Israël
Israël
1372.96
71
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'Ivoire
1355.45
72
Fidji
Fidji
1343.37
15 mars 2024
L'Avenir du Football
Grant : "Le nouveau calendrier est une réponse aux attentes des sélectionneurs"
23 sept. 2021
