Fédération Indienne de Football

Fédération Indienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.the-aiff.com

Addresse

Football House,

Sector 19,

Phase 1,

Dwarka,

110075 NEW DELHI

India

Contacts

Téléphone: +91-11/2804 1430

infos:aiff@the-aiff.com

Fax: +91-11/2530 8234

Organisation

President

Kalyan CHAUBEY

Vice President

Nalapad HARIS

Acting General Secretary

M. SATYANARAYAN

Treasurer

Kipa AJAY

Media And Communication Manager

Nilanjan DATTA

Technical Director

Syed Sabir PASHA

National Coach Men

Igor STIMAC

National Coach Women

Langam CHAOBA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Michael ANDREWS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Trevor KETTLE

Referee Coordinator

Trevor KETTLE

Inde Classement

Inde Classement Masculin
Inde Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
115
Liban
Liban
Liban
1168.07
116
Togo
Togo
Togo
1165.74
117
Inde
Inde
Inde
1165.17
118
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1160.98

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
64
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambie
Zambie
Zambie
1390.54
66
Inde
Inde
Inde
1389.02
67
Cameroun
Cameroun
Cameroun
1388.90
68
Équateur
Équateur
Équateur
1386.93

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Indienne de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Indienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
7 janv. 2024
BHUBANESHWAR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 21: FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger interacts with students at the Odisha Football Academy which houses the AIFF-FIFA Talent Academy on November 21, 2023 in Bhubaneshwar, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Visite historique d’Arsène Wenger en Inde : un énorme potentiel à exploiter
23 nov. 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 28: FIFA Talent Coach Onboarding Workshop at the Home of FIFA on August 28, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Kurt Schorrer - foto-net/FIFA)
Développement du Football
Arsène Wenger à la rencontre du football indien
17 nov. 2023
BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - OCTOBER 14: Fans enjoy the atmosphere during the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group A match between India and Morocco at Kalinga Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, India. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Féminin
L'Inde voit plus loin pour son football féminin
23 sept. 2023
Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (C) celebrates his team's win at the conclucion of the Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup final football match between Mexico and Panama at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
Le Mexique se rapproche du Top 10
20 juil. 2023
Toutes les actualités
Players from Kasakhstan celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualification football match Kasakhstan v Denmark next to Denmark's defender Victor Kristiansen in Astana, Kazakhstan on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
L’Argentine au sommet, Arménie et Kazakhstan en progrès
After stops in Brazil, Australia, Senegal and Canada, the coach educators` development pathway programme has made a stop in India.
Développement du Football
Un défi de taille pour le développement des instructeurs d'entraîneurs en Inde
BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - OCTOBER 13: Ameerah Maamry of Morocco walks out the tunnel before a training session ahead of their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group A match at Odisha Football Academy on October 13, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, India. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde Féminine U-17 de la FIFA, Inde 2022™
Nouveaux sites d’entraînement à Bhubaneswar dans l’héritage d’Inde 2022
BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - OCTOBER 14: During the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Group A match between Brazil and United States at Kalinga Stadium on October 14, 2022 in Bhubaneswar, India. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Responsabilité
Les volontaires saisissent leur chance de se démarquer
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 30: Marina Artero of Spain lifts the trophy following winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Final match between Colombia and Spain at DY Patil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde Féminine U-17 de la FIFA, Inde 2022™
Bis repetita pour la Rojita
MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 30: FIFA President Gianni Infantino visits a FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme in Mumbai ahead of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Final in Mumbai India on October 30, 2022. Football for Schools (F4S) is an ambitious programme run by FIFA, in collaboration with UNESCO, which aims to contribute to the education, development and empowerment of around 700 million children. (Photo by Masashi Hara - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
25 millions d’enfants vont bénéficier du lancement de Football for Schools en Inde