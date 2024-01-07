Fédération Indienne de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.the-aiff.com
Addresse
Football House,
Sector 19,
Phase 1,
Dwarka,
110075 NEW DELHI
India
Contacts
Téléphone: +91-11/2804 1430
infos:aiff@the-aiff.com
Fax: +91-11/2530 8234
Organisation
President
Kalyan CHAUBEY
Vice President
Nalapad HARIS
Acting General Secretary
M. SATYANARAYAN
Treasurer
Kipa AJAY
Media And Communication Manager
Nilanjan DATTA
Technical Director
Syed Sabir PASHA
National Coach Men
Igor STIMAC
National Coach Women
Langam CHAOBA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Michael ANDREWS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trevor KETTLE
Referee Coordinator
Trevor KETTLE
Inde Classement
Inde Classement Masculin
Inde Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
115
Liban
Liban
1168.07
116
Togo
Togo
1165.74
117
Inde
Inde
1165.17
118
Guinée-Bissau
Guinée-Bissau
1164.01
119
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1160.98
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
64
Ghana
Ghana
1393.99
65
Zambie
Zambie
1390.54
66
Inde
Inde
1389.02
67
Cameroun
Cameroun
1388.90
68
Équateur
Équateur
1386.93
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Indienne de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Développement du Football
Visite historique d’Arsène Wenger en Inde : un énorme potentiel à exploiter
23 nov. 2023