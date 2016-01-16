Fédération de Football de Hong Kong, Chine

Contacts

Site officiel

www.hkfa.com

Addresse

55 Fat Kwong Street,

Homantin,

Kowloon,

HONG KONG

Hong Kong

Contacts

Téléphone: +852/2712 9122

infos:hkfa@hkfa.com

Fax: +852/2760 4303

Organisation

President

PUI Kwan Kay

Vice President

FOK Kai

Acting General Secretary

TAM Joaquin

Treasurer

SIN Yat Kin

Media And Communication Manager

CHAN Ben

Technical Director

John MORLING

National Coach Men

Jorn ANDERSEN

National Coach Women

Ricardo RAMBO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

CHIU Sin Chuen Albert

Head/Director of the Referees Department

CHEUNG Charles

Referee Coordinator

TAM Ping Wun

Futsal Coordinator

TSANG Wai Chung

Hong Kong, Chine Classement

Hong Kong, Chine Classement Masculin
Hong Kong, Chine Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
152
Liberia
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1022.91
155
Moldavie
Moldavie
Moldavie
1022.60
156
Singapour
Singapour
Singapour
1020.50

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
77
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisie
Tunisie
Tunisie
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
81
Mali
Mali
Mali
1272.76

15 mars 2024

