Fédération de Football de Hong Kong, Chine
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.hkfa.com
Addresse
55 Fat Kwong Street,
Homantin,
Kowloon,
HONG KONG
Hong Kong
Contacts
Téléphone: +852/2712 9122
infos:hkfa@hkfa.com
Fax: +852/2760 4303
Organisation
President
PUI Kwan Kay
Vice President
FOK Kai
Acting General Secretary
TAM Joaquin
Treasurer
SIN Yat Kin
Media And Communication Manager
CHAN Ben
Technical Director
John MORLING
National Coach Men
Jorn ANDERSEN
National Coach Women
Ricardo RAMBO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
CHIU Sin Chuen Albert
Head/Director of the Referees Department
CHEUNG Charles
Referee Coordinator
TAM Ping Wun
Futsal Coordinator
TSANG Wai Chung
Hong Kong, Chine Classement
Hong Kong, Chine Classement Masculin
Hong Kong, Chine Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
152
Liberia
Liberia
1024.11
153
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
1023.93
154
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1022.91
155
Moldavie
Moldavie
1022.60
156
Singapour
Singapour
1020.50
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
77
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
1294.31
78
Tunisie
Tunisie
1280.87
79
Hong Kong, Chine
Hong Kong, Chine
1275.27
80
Guatemala
Guatemala
1274.69
81
Mali
Mali
1272.76
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération de Football de Hong Kong, Chine
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
+5
Compétitions FIFA
RP Chine - Hongkong en images
3 sept. 2015