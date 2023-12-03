Fédération de Football de Guam
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.guamfa.com
Addresse
P.O. Box 20008,
96921 BARRIGADA
Guam
Contacts
Téléphone: +1-671/637 4321
infos:info@theguamfa.com
Fax: +1-671/637 4323
Organisation
President
Valentino SAN GIL
Vice President
George LAI
General Secretary
Joseph F. CEPEDA
Treasurer
JANG Eun Sung
Media And Communication Manager
Jill ESPIRITU
Technical Director
Ross AWA
National Coach Men
Ross AWA
National Coach Women
Kirstin THOMPSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joseph ROBERTO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
George STEWART
Referee Coordinator
George STEWART
Futsal Coordinator
Fred ALIG
Guam Classement
Guam Classement Masculin
Guam Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks-et-Caicos
Turks-et-Caicos
818.57
207
Îles Vierges britanniques
Îles Vierges britanniques
807.57
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
99
Estonie
Estonie
1209.43
100
Népal
Népal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lituanie
Lituanie
1204.42
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération de Football de Guam
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.