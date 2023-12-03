Fédération de Football de Guam

Fédération de Football de Guam
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.guamfa.com

Addresse

P.O. Box 20008,

96921 BARRIGADA

Guam

Contacts

Téléphone: +1-671/637 4321

infos:info@theguamfa.com

Fax: +1-671/637 4323

Organisation

President

Valentino SAN GIL

Vice President

George LAI

General Secretary

Joseph F. CEPEDA

Treasurer

JANG Eun Sung

Media And Communication Manager

Jill ESPIRITU

Technical Director

Ross AWA

National Coach Men

Ross AWA

National Coach Women

Kirstin THOMPSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joseph ROBERTO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

George STEWART

Referee Coordinator

George STEWART

Futsal Coordinator

Fred ALIG

Guam Classement

Guam Classement Masculin
Guam Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
203
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
822.03
205
Guam
Guam
Guam
821.91
206
Turks-et-Caicos
Turks-et-Caicos
Turks-et-Caicos
818.57
207
Îles Vierges britanniques
Îles Vierges britanniques
Îles Vierges britanniques
807.57

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
99
Estonie
Estonie
Estonie
1209.43
100
Népal
Népal
Népal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lituanie
Lituanie
Lituanie
1204.42

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération de Football de Guam

Mises à jour de Fédération de Football de Guam

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

BARRIGADA, GUAM - DECEMBER 03: A group photo during the FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit to Guam at Guam Football Association Headquarters on December 03, 2023 in Barrigada, Guam. (Photo by Jacques Masangkay/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA salue le développement du football à Guam
3 déc. 2023
BELIZE CITY, BELIZE - AUGUST 17: FIFA Technical Consultant Juan Pablo Ángel poses with attendees for a group photo during Football for Schools at Princess Ramada Hotel on August 17, 2022 in Belize City, Belize. (Photo by Ivan Valencia/FIFA)
Organisation
2022, année studieuse pour Football For Schools
28 déc. 2022
HARMON, GUAM – MAY 07: Talofofo Elementary School students celebrate a goal against the Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School during the FIFA Football 4 Schools Festival Jamboree at the Guam Football Association National Training Center on May 7, 2022 in Harmon, Guam. (Photo by Jill Espiritu/Guam Football Association)
Organisation
Guam rejoint le programme Football for Schools
7 mai 2022
kygi07ho7r94kjcv70k9.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
La Syrie passe, le suspense demeure
7 juin 2021
lge2fkxeifxmmmswi65c.jpg
Développement du Football
Guam compte sur l'expérience de Kaufman
23 avr. 2021
Toutes les actualités
md6wbo99yufnb27f0qts.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
La Syrie s'approche, l'Asie centrale s'accroche
l2cizhljv7o4td5h24ck.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Trois séries, deux échecs et un départ
cut7vhctbhfxmcrrbloo.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Trois sans-fautes, deux faux pas 
f4txvz7qyriaoa5mtfva.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Les gros bras d'Asie reprennent la main
jtytrouy2dbjk6lhyald.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Bons débuts à confirmer, faux départs à oublier
msktwwe4wsurhxrtenh4.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Arabie Saoudite et Qatar ratent leur départ