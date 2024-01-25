Fédération de Football de Grenade
Site officielwww.grenadafa.com
National Stadium,
Queens Park,
P.O. Box 326,
ST. GEORGE'S
Grenada
Téléphone: +1-473/440 9903
infos:general.secretariat@grenadafa.gd
Fax: +1-473/440 9973
President
Marlon GLEAN
Vice President
Carl ANDALL
General Secretary
Carl LEE
Treasurer
Andray CHARLES
Media And Communication Manager
Neisha PETERS
Technical Director
Gifton NOEL-WILLIAMS
National Coach Men
Terry CONNOR
National Coach Women
Jake RENNIE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Randy CAMPBELL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Valman BEDEAU
Referee Coordinator
Valman BEDEAU
Grenade Classement
Grenade Classement Masculin
Grenade Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
172
Malte
Malte
967.29
173
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenade
Grenade
950.99
175
Népal
Népal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
166
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenade
Grenade
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26
15 mars 2024
