Fédération de Football de Grenade

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.grenadafa.com

Addresse

National Stadium,

Queens Park,

P.O. Box 326,

ST. GEORGE'S

Grenada

Contacts

Téléphone: +1-473/440 9903

infos:general.secretariat@grenadafa.gd

Fax: +1-473/440 9973

Organisation

President

Marlon GLEAN

Vice President

Carl ANDALL

General Secretary

Carl LEE

Treasurer

Andray CHARLES

Media And Communication Manager

Neisha PETERS

Technical Director

Gifton NOEL-WILLIAMS

National Coach Men

Terry CONNOR

National Coach Women

Jake RENNIE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Randy CAMPBELL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Valman BEDEAU

Referee Coordinator

Valman BEDEAU

Grenade Classement

Grenade Classement Masculin
Grenade Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CL Équipe Total points
172
Malte
Malte
Malte
967.29
173
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines
953.47
174
Grenade
Grenade
Grenade
950.99
175
Népal
Népal
Népal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CL Équipe Total points
166
Niger
Niger
Niger
876.50
167
Rwanda
Rwanda
Rwanda
874.81
168
Grenade
Grenade
Grenade
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychelles
Seychelles
Seychelles
866.26

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération de Football de Grenade

Mises à jour de Fédération de Football de Grenade

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Draw Assistant Paulo Wanchope, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer - USA and Draw Conductor Manolo Zubiria, Presenter Alexis Nunes and Draw Assistant Ricardo Gardner after the Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2026 - Preliminary Draw at Home of FIFA on January 25, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
"Vous pouvez commencer à rêver", déclare le Président de la FIFA à l'issue du tirage au sort de la CONCACAF pour la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 26™
25 janv. 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
7 janv. 2024
FIFA Technical Leadership Introductory Course in Thailand - Group photo
Développement Technique
Le développement du leadership technique au menu d’un séminaire en Thaïlande
29 août 2023
ff1sd1wlam1iof66ab9z.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Deux sésames à prendre en CONCACAF  
21 févr. 2020
qtbp5uce3xunwxi7iqyn.jpg
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
Les honneurs pour le Myanmar et le Venezuela
28 nov. 2019
t7qmjpg2piwyudlzhf7v.jpg
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
La Belgique au sommet, le Kosovo en progrès
qokagwmnvsdsbbocdboa.jpg
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
La Grenade récolte les fruits d'une belle série
mm0fcdh5s74d08gfeo6g.jpg
Organisation
La chambre de jugement de la Commission d’Éthique indépendante ouvre une procédure à l’encontre de M.Gordon Derrick
jmjphwbwrckxn2xzr0dq.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Qualifications explosives à la Grenade
nzapmhycbb4tgebm3rxu.jpg
Développement du Football
Séminaire sur les licences de club organisé au Panama