Fédération Espagnole de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.rfef.es
Addresse
Ramón y Cajal,
s/n,
Apartado postal 385,
28232 LAS ROZAS
Spain
Contacts
Téléphone: +34-91/495 9800
infos:rfef@rfef.es
Fax: +34-91/495 9801
Organisation
Acting President
Pedro ROCHA
Vice President
Antonio SUAREZ
Acting General Secretary
Elvira ANDRES
Treasurer
Eduardo BANDRES
Media And Communication Manager
Pablo GARCIA
Technical Director
Albert LUQUE
National Coach Men
Luis DE LA FUENTE
National Coach Women
Montse TOME
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Luis MEDINA CANTALEJO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Alberto UNDIANO
Referee Coordinator
Antonio RUBINOS PEREZ
Futsal Coordinator
Francisco SEDANO
Espagne Classement
Espagne Classement Masculin
Espagne Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
6
Pays-Bas
Pays-Bas
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Espagne
Espagne
1732.64
9
Italie
Italie
1718.82
10
Croatie
Croatie
1717.57
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
1
Espagne
Espagne
2085.96
2
Angleterre
Angleterre
2021.41
3
France
France
2018.81
4
États-Unis
États-Unis
2011.20
5
Allemagne
Allemagne
2005.24
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Espagnole de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Associations Membres
La FIFA met à la disposition des Associations Membres un cours de marketing numérique consacré au football féminin
8 mars 2024