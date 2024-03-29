Fédération Espagnole de Football

Fédération Espagnole de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.rfef.es

Addresse

Ramón y Cajal,

s/n,

Apartado postal 385,

28232 LAS ROZAS

Spain

Contacts

Téléphone: +34-91/495 9800

infos:rfef@rfef.es

Fax: +34-91/495 9801

Organisation

Acting President

Pedro ROCHA

Vice President

Antonio SUAREZ

Acting General Secretary

Elvira ANDRES

Treasurer

Eduardo BANDRES

Media And Communication Manager

Pablo GARCIA

Technical Director

Albert LUQUE

National Coach Men

Luis DE LA FUENTE

National Coach Women

Montse TOME

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luis MEDINA CANTALEJO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alberto UNDIANO

Referee Coordinator

Antonio RUBINOS PEREZ

Futsal Coordinator

Francisco SEDANO

Espagne Classement

Espagne Classement Masculin
Espagne Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
6
Pays-Bas
Pays-Bas
Pays-Bas
1745.48
7
Portugal
Portugal
Portugal
1745.06
8
Espagne
Espagne
Espagne
1732.64
9
Italie
Italie
Italie
1718.82
10
Croatie
Croatie
Croatie
1717.57

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
1
Espagne
Espagne
Espagne
2085.96
2
Angleterre
Angleterre
Angleterre
2021.41
3
France
France
France
2018.81
4
États-Unis
États-Unis
États-Unis
2011.20
5
Allemagne
Allemagne
Allemagne
2005.24

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Espagnole de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Espagnole de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde des Clubs de la FIFA
Le Barça n'a pas le choix
29 mars 2024
Spain's forward #08 Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the UEFA Women's Nations League final football match between Spain and France at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on February 28, 2024. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Féminin
L’Espagne s’envole, les Salomon grimpent
15 mars 2024
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Organisation
Qui de l’Atlético de Madrid ou de la Juventus validera son billet ?
11 mars 2024
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 01: Mary Fowler of the Matildas poses for selfies with fans after the AFC Women's Asian Olympic Qualifier match between Australia and Chinese Taipei at HBF Park on November 1, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)
Associations Membres
La FIFA met à la disposition des Associations Membres un cours de marketing numérique consacré au football féminin
8 mars 2024
RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 11: During the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah on February 11, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
L'Asie et l'Europe en première ligne dans la course à la qualification pour la Coupe du Monde des Club de la FIFA 2025™
4 mars 2024
Toutes les actualités
Professional. Football Report 2023 cover
Rapports du Football Professionnel
La FIFA publie son Rapport 2023 sur le football professionnel
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 2025™ : la FIFA lance un outil en ligne pour suivre les qualifications
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
La course pour le Mundial de Clubes FIFA s’intensifie à travers le monde
Spain's coach Montserrat Tome reacts during the UEFA Women's Nations League group A4 football match between Spain and Italy at the Pasaron Municipal Stadium in Pontevedra. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Féminin
Montse Tomé : "Nous devons rester ambitieuses et chercher à progresser tout en gardant notre humilité"
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 13: Iraia Iturregi during a Portrait session as part of FIFA Women's Development Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on December 13, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Iraia Iturregi : "Grâce au programme, je me sens mieux armée"
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA™
É.A.U. 2024 Dubaï™ : Les listes officielles dévoilées