Fédération Anglaise de Football
Contacts

Site officiel

www.thefa.com

Addresse

Wembley Stadium,

P.O. Box 1966,

SW1P 9EQ LONDON

England

Contacts

Téléphone: +44-844/980 8200

infos:communique@thefa.com

Fax: +44-844/980 8201

Organisation

President

Debbie HEWITT

Vice President

David GILL

General Secretary

Mark BULLINGHAM

Treasurer

Mark BURROWS

Media And Communication Manager

Joanna MANNING-COOPER

Technical Director

John McDERMOTT

National Coach Men

Gareth SOUTHGATE

National Coach Women

Sarina WIEGMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

David R. CRICK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Peter ELSWORTH

Referee Coordinator

Daniel MEESON

Muchwezi WILKINS

Futsal Coordinator

Michael SKUBALA

Angleterre Classement

Angleterre Classement Masculin
Angleterre Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
1
Argentine
Argentine
Argentine
1855.20
2
France
France
France
1845.44
3
Angleterre
Angleterre
Angleterre
1800.05
4
Belgique
Belgique
Belgique
1798.46
5
Brésil
Brésil
Brésil
1784.09

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
1
Espagne
Espagne
Espagne
2085.96
2
Angleterre
Angleterre
Angleterre
2021.41
3
France
France
France
2018.81
4
États-Unis
États-Unis
États-Unis
2011.20
5
Allemagne
Allemagne
Allemagne
2005.24

15 mars 2024

Classement Féminin
L’Espagne s’envole, les Salomon grimpent
15 mars 2024
Président de la FIFA
La FIFA salue la décision de l’IFAB concernant les remplacements permanents pour commotion
2 mars 2024
Organisation
L’IFAB approuve plusieurs modifications aux Lois du Jeu, concernant notamment les remplacements permanents pour commotion cérébrale
2 mars 2024
Rapports du Football Professionnel
La FIFA publie son Rapport 2023 sur le football professionnel
1 mars 2024
Compétitions FIFA
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 2025™ : la FIFA lance un outil en ligne pour suivre les qualifications
28 févr. 2024
Compétitions FIFA
La course pour le Mundial de Clubes FIFA s’intensifie à travers le monde
Légal
Des indemnités de transferts internationaux records pour les clubs en 2023
The Best FIFA Football Awards™
Aitana Bonmatí et Lionel Messi au firmament des The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023™
Fondation FIFA
Des jeunes parrainés par la Fondation FIFA rencontrent des FIFA Legends à Londres
The Best FIFA Football Awards™
Les lauréats des Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2023 bientôt couronnés
The Best FIFA Football Awards™
Reshmin Chowdhury et Thierry Henry présenteront les The Best FIFA Football Awards™