Fédération Anglaise de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.thefa.com
Addresse
Wembley Stadium,
P.O. Box 1966,
SW1P 9EQ LONDON
England
Contacts
Téléphone: +44-844/980 8200
infos:communique@thefa.com
Fax: +44-844/980 8201
Organisation
President
Debbie HEWITT
Vice President
David GILL
General Secretary
Mark BULLINGHAM
Treasurer
Mark BURROWS
Media And Communication Manager
Joanna MANNING-COOPER
Technical Director
John McDERMOTT
National Coach Men
Gareth SOUTHGATE
National Coach Women
Sarina WIEGMAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
David R. CRICK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Peter ELSWORTH
Referee Coordinator
Daniel MEESON
Muchwezi WILKINS
Futsal Coordinator
Michael SKUBALA
Angleterre Classement
Angleterre Classement Masculin
Angleterre Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
1
Argentine
Argentine
1855.20
2
France
France
1845.44
3
Angleterre
Angleterre
1800.05
4
Belgique
Belgique
1798.46
5
Brésil
Brésil
1784.09
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
1
Espagne
Espagne
2085.96
2
Angleterre
Angleterre
2021.41
3
France
France
2018.81
4
États-Unis
États-Unis
2011.20
5
Allemagne
Allemagne
2005.24
15 mars 2024
Mises à jour de Fédération Anglaise de Football
Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.
Président de la FIFA
La FIFA salue la décision de l’IFAB concernant les remplacements permanents pour commotion
2 mars 2024
Organisation
L’IFAB approuve plusieurs modifications aux Lois du Jeu, concernant notamment les remplacements permanents pour commotion cérébrale
2 mars 2024
Rapports du Football Professionnel
La FIFA publie son Rapport 2023 sur le football professionnel
1 mars 2024