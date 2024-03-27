Fédération Égyptienne de Football

Fédération Égyptienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.efa.com.eg

Addresse

5 Gabalaya Street,

El Gezira,

El Borg Post Office CAIRO

Egypt

Contacts

Téléphone: +202/2735 1793

infos:efa_football@hotmail.com

Fax: +202/2736 7817

Organisation

President

Gamal ALLAM

Vice President

Khaled EL DARANDALY

General Secretary

Walid EL ATTAR

Media And Communication Manager

Osama ISMAIL

Technical Director

Alaa NABIL

National Coach Men

HOSSAM HASSAN

MOHAMED YOUSSEF

National Coach Women

Mohamed GAMAL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Vitor MELO PEREIRA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ahmed ABOU

Referee Coordinator

Farid Mansour SULTAN

Égypte Classement

Égypte Classement Masculin
Égypte Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
34
Écosse
Écosse
Écosse
1506.89
35
Turquie
Turquie
Turquie
1505.28
36
Égypte
Égypte
Égypte
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russie
Russie
Russie
1498.84

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
92
Cuba
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Égypte
Égypte
Égypte
1217.29
95
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
1217.29
96
Malaisie
Malaisie
Malaisie
1213.21

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Égyptienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series™, "un grand pas en avant" pour le football africain, selon Fernandes
27 mars 2024
Captain Ahmed Hegazy (6 Egypt) in action (close up player)during the Men™s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 match between Egypt and Spain at Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan. Egypt v Spain
Développement du Football
L’Égypte retrouve le goût de la Coupe du Monde grâce aux FIFA Series 2024™
26 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
20 mars 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
19 mars 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - OCTOBER 06: Egypt fans before the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Egypt and Costa Rica at the Cairo International Stadium on October 6, 2009 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Égypte accueillera la phase pilote élargie des FIFA Series
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 2025™ : la FIFA lance un outil en ligne pour suivre les qualifications
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
La course pour le Mundial de Clubes FIFA s’intensifie à travers le monde
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 25: FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses for photo with the Brazil team during the award ceremony after the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Final match between Brazil and Italy at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Président de la FIFA
Le président de la FIFA remercie les hôtes de la Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA™, le Brésil marque l’histoire
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA™
É.A.U. 2024 Dubaï™ : Les listes officielles dévoilées
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 22: Kyle Walker of Manchester City lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory in the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Final between Manchester City and Fluminense at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA remercie l’Arabie saoudite pour cette "fantastique" Coupe du Monde des Clubs