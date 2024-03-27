Fédération Égyptienne de Football
Site officielwww.efa.com.eg
Addresse
5 Gabalaya Street,
El Gezira,
El Borg Post Office CAIRO
Egypt
Téléphone: +202/2735 1793
infos:efa_football@hotmail.com
Fax: +202/2736 7817
President
Gamal ALLAM
Vice President
Khaled EL DARANDALY
General Secretary
Walid EL ATTAR
Media And Communication Manager
Osama ISMAIL
Technical Director
Alaa NABIL
National Coach Men
HOSSAM HASSAN
MOHAMED YOUSSEF
National Coach Women
Mohamed GAMAL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Vitor MELO PEREIRA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ahmed ABOU
Referee Coordinator
Farid Mansour SULTAN
Égypte Classement
Égypte Classement Masculin
Égypte Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
34
Écosse
|Total points
34
Écosse
Écosse
1506.89
35
Turquie
Turquie
1505.28
36
Égypte
Égypte
1500.38
37
Qatar
Qatar
1499.34
38
Russie
Russie
1498.84
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
92
Cuba
|Total points
92
Cuba
Cuba
1222.42
93
Laos
Laos
1217.34
94
Égypte
Égypte
1217.29
95
Bulgarie
Bulgarie
1217.29
96
Malaisie
Malaisie
1213.21
15 mars 2024
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series™, "un grand pas en avant" pour le football africain, selon Fernandes
27 mars 2024
Développement du Football
L’Égypte retrouve le goût de la Coupe du Monde grâce aux FIFA Series 2024™
26 mars 2024