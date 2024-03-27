Fédération Cap-Verdienne de Football
Site officielwww.fcf.cv
Addresse
Praia Cabo Verde,
FCF CX,
Boîte postale 234,
PRAIA
Cape Verde Islands
Téléphone: +238-2/ 600 847
infos:fcf@fcf.cv
Fax: +238-2/ 611 362
President
Mario SEMEDO
Vice President
Eder SEMEDO
Fernando SOARES FERMINO
Inacio CARVALHO
Joel RAMOS
Joselene GOMES MORENO
Luis SEMEDO
Paulo SANTOS
Rui MELO
Silmara SOUSA
General Secretary
Dan MERKEL
Treasurer
Suzy SOARES
National Coach Men
BUBISTA
National Coach Women
Silveria NEDIO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Eliseu CARDOSO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Luis FERNANDES
Referee Coordinator
Eliseu CARDOSO
Cap-Vert Classement
Cap-Vert Classement Masculin
Cap-Vert Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
63
RD Congo
RD Congo
1388.25
64
Albanie
Albanie
1382.69
65
Cap-Vert
Cap-Vert
1377.06
66
Ouzbékistan
Ouzbékistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
129
Gambie
Gambie
1102.66
130
République kirghize
République kirghize
1099.57
131
Cap-Vert
Cap-Vert
1099.55
132
Liban
Liban
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
15 mars 2024
