Fédération Cap-Verdienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fcf.cv

Addresse

Praia Cabo Verde,

FCF CX,

Boîte postale 234,

PRAIA

Cape Verde Islands

Contacts

Téléphone: +238-2/ 600 847

infos:fcf@fcf.cv

Fax: +238-2/ 611 362

Organisation

President

Mario SEMEDO

Vice President

Eder SEMEDO

Fernando SOARES FERMINO

Inacio CARVALHO

Joel RAMOS

Joselene GOMES MORENO

Luis SEMEDO

Paulo SANTOS

Rui MELO

Silmara SOUSA

General Secretary

Dan MERKEL

Treasurer

Suzy SOARES

National Coach Men

BUBISTA

National Coach Women

Silveria NEDIO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Eliseu CARDOSO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Luis FERNANDES

Referee Coordinator

Eliseu CARDOSO

Cap-Vert Classement

Cap-Vert Classement Masculin
Cap-Vert Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
63
RD Congo
RD Congo
RD Congo
1388.25
64
Albanie
Albanie
Albanie
1382.69
65
Cap-Vert
Cap-Vert
Cap-Vert
1377.06
66
Ouzbékistan
Ouzbékistan
Ouzbékistan
1376.50
67
Ghana
Ghana
Ghana
1363.42

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
129
Gambie
Gambie
Gambie
1102.66
130
République kirghize
République kirghize
République kirghize
1099.57
131
Cap-Vert
Cap-Vert
Cap-Vert
1099.55
132
Liban
Liban
Liban
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Cap-Verdienne de Football

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series™, "un grand pas en avant" pour le football africain, selon Fernandes
27 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 25: Morlaye Sylla of Guinea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Bermuda at King Abdullah Sports City on March 25, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique clinique
25 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
20 mars 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
19 mars 2024
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
FIFA Football for Schools - Cabo Verde
Football for Schools
Football for Schools met le cap vers l’avenir à Praia
Estádio Nacional de Cabo Verde Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oficialENCV
Associations Membres
Le Cap-Vert s'apprête à renommer l'Estádio Nacional d'après Pelé
CAPE VERDE, PRAIA - JULY 26: Cape Verde Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva (Lt) and Gelson Fernandes, Director Member Associations Africa during the Africa Subdivision Seminar and Inauguration of Forward Infrastructure Projects on July 26, 2022 in Praia, Cape Verde. (Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi - FIFA/FIFA via APO)
FIFA Forward
Le Cap-Vert met le cap vers l'avenir
Sion, 25.07.2021, Football Credit Suisse Super League, FC Sion - Servette FC, Gelson Fernandes (Frederic Dubuis/Imago)
Organisation
Gelson Fernandes devient Directeur Régional de la division Associations Membres de la FIFA pour l’Afrique
FIFAPresident_CaboVerde_delegation
Président de la FIFA
Le Président de la FIFA reçoit la Fédération Cap-verdienne à Paris