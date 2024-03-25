Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.conmebol.com

Addresse

Autopista Aeropuerto Internacional - Km 12,

Avenida Sudamericana,

2060 LUQUE, GRAN ASUNCIÓN

Paraguay

Contacts

Téléphone: +595-21/645 781

infos:secretaria@conmebol.com

Fax: +595-21/645 791

Organisation

President

Alejandro DOMINGUEZ

Paraguay

Paraguay

Vice President

Ramon JESURUN

Colombia

Colombia

General Secretary

Jose ASTIGARRAGA

Paraguay

Paraguay
Actualités CONMEBOL

Actualités CONMEBOL

Ce sont les dernières infos, images et vidéos relatives à la confédération.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 25: Morlaye Sylla of Guinea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Bermuda at King Abdullah Sports City on March 25, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique clinique
25 mars 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Amine Ferid Ghouiri of Algeria (L) celebrates with teammate Fares Chaibi after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique du Nord frappe fort
22 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 16: Players of Bolivia celebrate after winning a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Bolivia and Peru at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 16, 2023 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series 2024™, une occasion en or de progresser pour la Bolivie
21 mars 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Yacine Brahimi and Mohammed Belaili of Algeria celebrate victory in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Quarter-Final match between Morocco and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
En Algérie, les FIFA Series passent au feu Vert
20 mars 2024
Toutes les actualités
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Compétitions FIFA
Tirage au sort de la Libertadores de la CONMEBOL 2024 : le parcours de qualification à la Coupe du Monde des Clubs de la FIFA 2025™ enfin connu
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Organisation
Qui de l’Atlético de Madrid ou de la Juventus validera son billet ?
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 13: Pamela Conti (L) and Tom Sermanni during a Portrait session as part of FIFA Women's Development Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on December 13, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Conti : "Le programme de mentorat de la FIFA a été une expérience inoubliable"
Professional. Football Report 2023 cover
Rapports du Football Professionnel
La FIFA publie son Rapport 2023 sur le football professionnel
CONMEBOL

CONMEBOL ASSOCIATIONS

Argentine
Argentine
Bolivie
Bolivie
Brésil
Brésil
Chili
Chili
Colombie
Colombie
Équateur
Équateur
Paraguay
Paraguay
Pérou
Pérou
Uruguay
Uruguay
Venezuela
Venezuela