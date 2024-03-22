Fédération Cambodgienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

Addresse

National Football Centre,

Road Kabsrov,

Sangkat Samrongkrom,

Khan Dangkor,

2327 PPT3 PHNOM PENH

Cambodia

Contacts

Téléphone: +855-17/612323

infos:info@the-ffc.com

Fax: +855-23/223 537

Organisation

President

Sokha SAO

Vice President

Sameth KHIEV

General Secretary

Sareth KEO

Treasurer

Vichea DY

Technical Director

Shigeaki ICHIKAWA

National Coach Men

Felix DALMAS

National Coach Women

Prak VUTHY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Moeun TEM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Testu KARAKIDA

Referee Coordinator

Kywadhana YEAN

Futsal Coordinator

Bun Hoeurn TUY

Cambodge Classement

Cambodge Classement Masculin
Cambodge Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CL Équipe Total points
177
Maurice
Maurice
Maurice
944.95
178
Barbade
Barbade
Barbade
943.80
179
Cambodge
Cambodge
Cambodge
931.47
180
Dominique
Dominique
Dominique
922.25
181
Tchad
Tchad
Tchad
920.37

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CL Équipe Total points
113
Îles Cook
Îles Cook
Îles Cook
1160.70
114
Émirats arabes unis
Émirats arabes unis
Émirats arabes unis
1158.26
115
Cambodge
Cambodge
Cambodge
1144.56
116
Lettonie
Lettonie
Lettonie
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Cambodgienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

