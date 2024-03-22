Fédération Cambodgienne de Football
National Football Centre,
Road Kabsrov,
Sangkat Samrongkrom,
Khan Dangkor,
2327 PPT3 PHNOM PENH
Cambodia
Téléphone: +855-17/612323
infos:info@the-ffc.com
Fax: +855-23/223 537
Organisation
President
Sokha SAO
Vice President
Sameth KHIEV
General Secretary
Sareth KEO
Treasurer
Vichea DY
Technical Director
Shigeaki ICHIKAWA
National Coach Men
Felix DALMAS
National Coach Women
Prak VUTHY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Moeun TEM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Testu KARAKIDA
Referee Coordinator
Kywadhana YEAN
Futsal Coordinator
Bun Hoeurn TUY
Cambodge Classement
Cambodge Classement Masculin
Cambodge Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
177
Maurice
Maurice
944.95
178
Barbade
Barbade
943.80
179
Cambodge
Cambodge
931.47
180
Dominique
Dominique
922.25
181
Tchad
Tchad
920.37
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
113
Îles Cook
Îles Cook
1160.70
114
Émirats arabes unis
Émirats arabes unis
1158.26
115
Cambodge
Cambodge
1144.56
116
Lettonie
Lettonie
1143.30
117
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1143.19
15 mars 2024
