Fédération Botswanaise de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.bfa.co.bw

Addresse

Plot 73281,

Behind National Stadium,

P.O. Box 1396,

GABORONE

Botswana

Contacts

Téléphone: +267/390 0279

infos:bfa@bfa.co.bw

Fax: +267/390 0280

Organisation

President

Maclean LETSHWITI

Vice President

Maokaneng BONTSHETSE

Masego NTSHINGANE

Segolame RAMOTHWA

General Secretary

Mfolo MFOLO

Treasurer

David KANDJII

Media And Communication Manager

Phakamile KRAAI

Technical Director

Tshepo MPHUKUTHI

National Coach Men

Didier GOMES

National Coach Women

Alex MALETE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Dikarabo RAMADUBU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Phodiso RASETSOGA

Referee Coordinator

Phodiso RASETSOGA

Botswana Classement

Botswana Classement Masculin
Botswana Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
144
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
145
Éthiopie
Éthiopie
Éthiopie
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Bénin
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20
155
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
975.08

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Botswanaise de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
Dr. Mkumbuzi : "Il est temps de commencer à parler du cycle menstruel et de le banaliser"
9 nov. 2023
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 06: Botswana Football Association Head of Women’s Football Tsholofelo Setlhoko during the Women's Football Leadership Programme Lausanne 2023 at IMD Business School on March 06, 2023 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Football Féminin
Setlhoko : "Ce séminaire m’a ouvert les yeux"
21 avr. 2023
BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: <> at St Georges Park on March 07, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Prévention
Le Diplôme FIFA Guardians franchit plusieurs paliers importants
12 avr. 2023
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Mohamed Soueid of Mauritania celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group B match between Syria and Mauritania at Al Janoub Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
Le Botswana et la Mauritanie progressent au milieu de l’accalmie
25 août 2022
General View during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations Morocco Final Draw held at the Mohamed VI Complex in Rabat, Morocco on 29 April 2022 ©Mohamed Bissar/BackpagePi
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
Les contours de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations Féminine se dessinent
29 avr. 2022
Burkina Faso celebrate a goal during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations qualifying football match between Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo, Benin on 23 February 2
Coupe du Monde Féminine de la FIFA 2023
L'élite africaine prête à écrire son destin mondial
1297232569
Développement du Football
Braun amène des idées et des projets au Botswana
Compétitions de la FIFA
Résumé : Malawi - Botswana
ntirl5zvqsdm9875jsll.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Entrée en piste et premiers risques
erlye1a3rhyt8hmdr5ou.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Première étape vers le Qatar pour l’Afrique
FIFA Logo at the entrance of the world football's governing body headquarters
Organisation
Les droits médias 2017-2018 pour l’Afrique sub-saharienne octroyés