Fédération Botswanaise de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.bfa.co.bw
Addresse
Plot 73281,
Behind National Stadium,
P.O. Box 1396,
GABORONE
Botswana
Contacts
Téléphone: +267/390 0279
infos:bfa@bfa.co.bw
Fax: +267/390 0280
Organisation
President
Maclean LETSHWITI
Vice President
Maokaneng BONTSHETSE
Masego NTSHINGANE
Segolame RAMOTHWA
General Secretary
Mfolo MFOLO
Treasurer
David KANDJII
Media And Communication Manager
Phakamile KRAAI
Technical Director
Tshepo MPHUKUTHI
National Coach Men
Didier GOMES
National Coach Women
Alex MALETE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Dikarabo RAMADUBU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Phodiso RASETSOGA
Referee Coordinator
Phodiso RASETSOGA
Botswana Classement
Botswana Classement Masculin
Botswana Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
144
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
145
Éthiopie
Éthiopie
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
Saint-Kitts-et-Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Bénin
Bénin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tadjikistan
Tadjikistan
991.20
155
Sainte-Lucie
Sainte-Lucie
975.08
15 mars 2024
