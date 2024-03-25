Fédération Bolivienne de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.fbf.com.bo
Addresse
Av. Libertador Bolívar 1168,
COCHABAMBA
Bolivia
Contacts
Téléphone: +591-4/448 8600
infos:secretaria.cba@fbf.com.bo
Fax: +591-4/428 2132
Organisation
President
Fernando COSTA
Vice President
Ronald PAZ
General Secretary
Gaston URIBE
Media And Communication Manager
Walter DIAZ
Technical Director
Cristian QUIROGA
National Coach Men
ZAGO
National Coach Women
Juan VILLARROEL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jose JORDAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Cesar ESTRADA
Referee Coordinator
Alejandro MANCILLA
Futsal Coordinator
Errol MENDOZA DURAN
Bolivie Classement
Bolivie Classement Masculin
Bolivie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
84
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivie
Bolivie
1284.55
87
Zambie
Zambie
1275.71
88
RP Chine
RP Chine
1273.78
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lituanie
Lituanie
1204.42
104
Bolivie
Bolivie
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
RD Congo
RD Congo
1200.48
15 mars 2024
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series 2024™, une occasion en or de progresser pour la Bolivie
21 mars 2024