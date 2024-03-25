Fédération Bolivienne de Football

Fédération Bolivienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fbf.com.bo

Addresse

Av. Libertador Bolívar 1168,

COCHABAMBA

Bolivia

Contacts

Téléphone: +591-4/448 8600

infos:secretaria.cba@fbf.com.bo

Fax: +591-4/428 2132

Organisation

President

Fernando COSTA

Vice President

Ronald PAZ

General Secretary

Gaston URIBE

Media And Communication Manager

Walter DIAZ

Technical Director

Cristian QUIROGA

National Coach Men

ZAGO

National Coach Women

Juan VILLARROEL

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jose JORDAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Cesar ESTRADA

Referee Coordinator

Alejandro MANCILLA

Futsal Coordinator

Errol MENDOZA DURAN

Bolivie Classement

Bolivie Classement Masculin
Bolivie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
84
Gabon
Gabon
Gabon
1289.52
85
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
Luxembourg
1285.41
86
Bolivie
Bolivie
Bolivie
1284.55
87
Zambie
Zambie
Zambie
1275.71
88
RP Chine
RP Chine
RP Chine
1273.78

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
102
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
1205.07
103
Lituanie
Lituanie
Lituanie
1204.42
104
Bolivie
Bolivie
Bolivie
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
RD Congo
RD Congo
RD Congo
1200.48

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Bolivienne de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Bolivienne de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 25: Morlaye Sylla of Guinea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Bermuda at King Abdullah Sports City on March 25, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique clinique
25 mars 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Amine Ferid Ghouiri of Algeria (L) celebrates with teammate Fares Chaibi after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique du Nord frappe fort
22 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 16: Players of Bolivia celebrate after winning a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Bolivia and Peru at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 16, 2023 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series 2024™, une occasion en or de progresser pour la Bolivie
21 mars 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Yacine Brahimi and Mohammed Belaili of Algeria celebrate victory in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Quarter-Final match between Morocco and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
En Algérie, les FIFA Series passent au feu Vert
20 mars 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Compétitions FIFA
Tirage au sort de la Libertadores de la CONMEBOL 2024 : le parcours de qualification à la Coupe du Monde des Clubs de la FIFA 2025™ enfin connu
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 03: FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 77th CONMEBOL Ordinary Congress on November 3, 2023 n Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Le football envoie un message d'unité par le biais des décisions d'attribution des Coupes du Monde de la FIFA™
FIFA Technical Leadership Development Seminar for MA Technical Directors in Montevideo, Uruguay, between 29-31 March.
Développement Technique
Un séminaire pour développer le leadership des Directeurs Techniques sud-américains
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez (L) exchange gifts during the CONMEBOL Council Meeting as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Marriott Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Pascal Bitz/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino rend hommage aux supporters sud-américains devant le Conseil de la CONMEBOL