Fédération Bhoutanaise de Football
Site officielwww.bhutanfootball.org
Addresse
P.O. Box 365,
THIMPHU
Bhutan
Téléphone: +975-2/322 350
infos:bhufootball@yahoo.com
Fax: +975-2/321 131
Organisation
President
DASHO UGEN TSECHUP
Vice President
Pema DORJI
General Secretary
Ugyen WANGCHHUK
Treasurer
B. T. DORJI
Technical Director
Mehmet Fatih KALE
National Coach Men
KIM Taein
National Coach Women
Nicola DEMAINE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ugyen WANGCHUK
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ugyen DORJI
Referee Coordinator
Ugyen DORJI
Futsal Coordinator
Pasang
Bhoutan Classement
Bhoutan Classement Masculin
Bhoutan Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
182
Belize
Belize
918.68
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
184
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
913.02
185
Îles Cook
Îles Cook
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Irak
Irak
862.80
173
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
853.48
174
Macao
Macao
850.91
175
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
848.57
15 mars 2024
