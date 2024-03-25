Fédération Bhoutanaise de Football

Fédération Bhoutanaise de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.bhutanfootball.org

Addresse

P.O. Box 365,

THIMPHU

Bhutan

Contacts

Téléphone: +975-2/322 350

infos:bhufootball@yahoo.com

Fax: +975-2/321 131

Organisation

President

DASHO UGEN TSECHUP

Vice President

Pema DORJI

General Secretary

Ugyen WANGCHHUK

Treasurer

B. T. DORJI

Technical Director

Mehmet Fatih KALE

National Coach Men

KIM Taein

National Coach Women

Nicola DEMAINE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ugyen WANGCHUK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ugyen DORJI

Referee Coordinator

Ugyen DORJI

Futsal Coordinator

Pasang

Bhoutan Classement

Bhoutan Classement Masculin
Bhoutan Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
182
Belize
Belize
Belize
918.68
183
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
916.75
184
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
913.02
185
Îles Cook
Îles Cook
Îles Cook
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
896.78

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
171
Mozambique
Mozambique
Mozambique
864.61
172
Irak
Irak
Irak
862.80
173
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
Bhoutan
853.48
174
Macao
Macao
Macao
850.91
175
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
Arabie saoudite
848.57

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Bhoutanaise de Football

Mises à jour de Fédération Bhoutanaise de Football

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 25: Morlaye Sylla of Guinea celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Bermuda at King Abdullah Sports City on March 25, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique clinique
25 mars 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Amine Ferid Ghouiri of Algeria (L) celebrates with teammate Fares Chaibi after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique du Nord frappe fort
22 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
20 mars 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
19 mars 2024
Toutes les actualités
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
2023, année faste pour Football for Schools
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 21: President of Bhutan Football Federation Dasho Ugen Tsechup during the FIFA Football Summit 2023 on December 21, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Pascal Bitz/FIFA)
Organisation
La FIFA contribue à faire du football le premier sport du Bhoutan
Football for Schools, Bhutan
Football for Schools
Football for Schools à la hauteur de ses ambitions au Bhoutan
Bhutan midfielder Pema Choden Tshering # 6 in action in an international match against Nepal
Classement Féminin
Statu quo en tête, le Bhoutan à la fête
Pema Choden Tshering, head of BFF Women's Football, speaks at the FIFA/BFF (Bhutan Football Federation) Women's Fitness Coaches Workshop.
Stratégie pour le Football Féminin
La FIFA soutient le développement du football féminin au Bhoutan
Ground-breaking ceremony of BFF (Bhutan Football Federation) new headquarter takes place on 15 August, 2022.
FIFA Forward
La construction du nouveau siège suscite des attentes élevées au Bhoutan