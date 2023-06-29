Fédération Arménienne de Football
Contacts
Site officielwww.ffa.am
Addresse
Khanjyan Street 27,
0010 YEREVAN
Armenia
Contacts
Téléphone: +374-11/888 808
infos:ffa@ffa.am
Fax: +374-10/54 71 73
Organisation
President
Armen MELIKBEKYAN
Vice President
Armen NIKOGHOSYAN
General Secretary
Artur AZARYAN
Treasurer
Gagik RECHELYAN
Media And Communication Manager
Georgi MATEVOSYAN
Technical Director
Suren CHAKHALYAN
National Coach Men
Oleksandr PETRAKOV
National Coach Women
Mariam STEPANYAN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Slavik GHAZARYAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Arman ALABERKYAN
Referee Coordinator
Arman ALABERKYAN
Futsal Coordinator
Khoren ZARGARYAN
Arménie Classement
Arménie Classement Masculin
Arménie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
92
Ouganda
Ouganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Arménie
Arménie
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
1228.05
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
145
République centrafricaine
République centrafricaine
1045.87
146
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1045.79
147
Arménie
Arménie
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
1010.26
15 mars 2024
