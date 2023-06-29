Fédération Arménienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.ffa.am

Addresse

Khanjyan Street 27,

0010 YEREVAN

Armenia

Contacts

Téléphone: +374-11/888 808

infos:ffa@ffa.am

Fax: +374-10/54 71 73

Organisation

President

Armen MELIKBEKYAN

Vice President

Armen NIKOGHOSYAN

General Secretary

Artur AZARYAN

Treasurer

Gagik RECHELYAN

Media And Communication Manager

Georgi MATEVOSYAN

Technical Director

Suren CHAKHALYAN

National Coach Men

Oleksandr PETRAKOV

National Coach Women

Mariam STEPANYAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Slavik GHAZARYAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Arman ALABERKYAN

Referee Coordinator

Arman ALABERKYAN

Futsal Coordinator

Khoren ZARGARYAN

Arménie Classement

Arménie Classement Masculin
Arménie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
92
Ouganda
Ouganda
Ouganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Arménie
Arménie
Arménie
1237.15
95
Belarus
Belarus
Belarus
1232.80
96
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
Trinité-et-Tobago
1228.05

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
145
République centrafricaine
République centrafricaine
République centrafricaine
1045.87
146
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
Tanzanie
1045.79
147
Arménie
Arménie
Arménie
1026.34
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
Samoa américaines
1010.26

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Arménienne de Football

Players from Kasakhstan celebrates after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 Group H qualification football match Kasakhstan v Denmark next to Denmark's defender Victor Kristiansen in Astana, Kazakhstan on March 26, 2023. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
L’Argentine au sommet, Arménie et Kazakhstan en progrès
29 juin 2023
CHIȘINĂU, MOLDOVA - MAY 26: FIFA Director Member Associations Europe Elkhan Mammadov (L) with President of the Moldovan Football Federation Leonid Oleinicenco (R) during the FIFA Forward Awards - Moldova presentation on May 26, 2023 in Chișinău, Moldova. (Photo courtesy of FMF)
Programme FIFA Forward
La FIFA lance un nouveau prix pour récompenser les meilleurs projets Forward
26 mai 2023
CHARELEROI, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 04: Fussball: WM Qualifikation 2004, Charleroi; Belgien - Litauen ( BEL - LTU ) 1:1; 1:1 durch Edgaras JANKAUSKAS / LTU 04.09.04. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Organisation
Living Football : Épisode 8
10 juin 2021
DAKAR, SENEGAL - JANUARY 19: Children rest after playing football during a FIFA Grassroots schools program, on January 18, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Fondation FIFA
L’éducation au cœur du troisième épisode des Community Talks de la Fondation FIFA 
1 juin 2021
LYON, FRANCE - JUNE 04: FIFA Legend Youri Djorkaeff plays football with students during the FIFA Grassroots-Festival with FIFA Legends at Ecole Charles de Foucauld on June 04, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Lancement du programme Campus pilote de la Fondation FIFA en Arménie
11 mai 2021
osm35mn0j5o6w9uopdlz.jpg
Développement du Football
Le football féminin arménien sur le bon chemin
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 17: Joaquin Caparros, Manager of Sevilla during the La Liga match between RCD Espanyol and Sevilla FC at RCDE Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
L'Arménie voit la vie en rose avec Caparros
200909 -- YEREVAN, Sept. 9, 2020 -- Armenia s players celebrate a goal during the UEFA Nations League football match between Armenia and Estonia in Yerevan, Armenia, Sept. 8, 2020. Armenia won the match by 2-0. Photo by Gevorg Ghazaryan/Xinhua SPARMENIA-YEREVAN-FOOTBALL-UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE-ARMENIA VS ESTONIA LixMing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
Guinée-Bissau, Arménie et Namibie en pleine ascension
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 07: The World Cup Trophy is seen prior to the Preliminary Draw of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup on December 07, 2020 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
La route européenne est tracée
brfrp37wc0dqwswmytwv.jpg
Compétitions FIFA
Le tirage au sort préliminaire de l’UEFA aura lieu le 7 décembre
xsbcqdjn1yy8abjus0bn.jpg
Classement Mondial FIFA/Coca-Cola
Les gros bras s'agitent derrière la Belgique