Fédération Argentine de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.afa.org.ar
Addresse
Viamonte 1366/76,
1053 BUENOS AIRES
Argentina
Téléphone: +54-11/4371 9400
infos:gerencia@afa.org.ar
Fax: +54-11/4375 4410
Organisation
President
Claudio TAPIA
Vice President
Carlos MONTANA
David GARZON
Guillermo RAED
Jorge AMEAL
Marcelo ACHILE
Rodolfo DONOFRIO
General Secretary
Victor BLANCO
Treasurer
Pablo TOVIGGINO
Media And Communication Manager
Jose LEMME
Technical Director
Luis CASTRO
National Coach Men
Lionel SCALONI
National Coach Women
German PORTANOVA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Federico BELIGOY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Federico BELIGOY
Referee Coordinator
Sergio GARCIA
Futsal Coordinator
Gustavo LORENZO
Argentine Classement
Argentine Classement Masculin
Argentine Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
1
Argentine
Argentine
1855.20
2
France
France
1845.44
3
Angleterre
Angleterre
1800.05
4
Belgique
Belgique
1798.46
5
Brésil
Brésil
1784.09
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
31
Mexique
Mexique
1668.27
32
Pays de Galles
Pays de Galles
1663.66
33
Argentine
Argentine
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbie
Serbie
1625.48
15 mars 2024
