Fédération Argentine de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.afa.org.ar

Addresse

Viamonte 1366/76,

1053 BUENOS AIRES

Argentina

Contacts

Téléphone: +54-11/4371 9400

infos:gerencia@afa.org.ar

Fax: +54-11/4375 4410

Organisation

President

Claudio TAPIA

Vice President

Carlos MONTANA

David GARZON

Guillermo RAED

Jorge AMEAL

Marcelo ACHILE

Rodolfo DONOFRIO

General Secretary

Victor BLANCO

Treasurer

Pablo TOVIGGINO

Media And Communication Manager

Jose LEMME

Technical Director

Luis CASTRO

National Coach Men

Lionel SCALONI

National Coach Women

German PORTANOVA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Federico BELIGOY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Federico BELIGOY

Referee Coordinator

Sergio GARCIA

Futsal Coordinator

Gustavo LORENZO

Argentine Classement

Argentine Classement Masculin
Argentine Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
1
Argentine
Argentine
Argentine
1855.20
2
France
France
France
1845.44
3
Angleterre
Angleterre
Angleterre
1800.05
4
Belgique
Belgique
Belgique
1798.46
5
Brésil
Brésil
Brésil
1784.09

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
31
Mexique
Mexique
Mexique
1668.27
32
Pays de Galles
Pays de Galles
Pays de Galles
1663.66
33
Argentine
Argentine
Argentine
1648.91
34
Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
1636.87
35
Serbie
Serbie
Serbie
1625.48

15 mars 2024

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

Barracas Central’s players celebrate after winch te Liga Nacional de Futsal Argentina. Photo: courtesy of of AFA Desarrollo
Le championnat argentin de futsal boosté par FIFA Forward
28 mars 2024
30th January 2021 Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Libertadores Cup, Final, Palmeiras versus Santos The winners trophy in profile PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12263863 DiaEsportivo
Compétitions FIFA
Tirage au sort de la Libertadores de la CONMEBOL 2024 : le parcours de qualification à la Coupe du Monde des Clubs de la FIFA 2025™ enfin connu
19 mars 2024
Professional. Football Report 2023 cover
Rapports du Football Professionnel
La FIFA publie son Rapport 2023 sur le football professionnel
1 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
Mundial de Clubes FIFA 2025™ : la FIFA lance un outil en ligne pour suivre les qualifications
28 févr. 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Compétitions FIFA
La course pour le Mundial de Clubes FIFA s’intensifie à travers le monde
28 févr. 2024
Toutes les actualités
Boca Juniors celebrates after wining the Copa Federal Femenina of Argentina. Photo: courtesy of AFA Desarrollo
FIFA Forward
Une nouvelle étape dans le développement du football féminin argentin
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 28: A silhouette is seen of Philipp Borer of Switzerland as he warms up prior to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021 Semi Final match between Football Union Of Russia and Switzerland at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Octavio Passos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Coupe du Monde de Beach Soccer de la FIFA™
É.A.U. 2024 Dubaï™ : Les listes officielles dévoilées
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 22: FIFA Chief Operating Officer World Cup Heimo Schirgi during the FIFA World Cup 2030 Candidate Workshop Programme at HoF, Home of FIFA on January 22, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Organisation
Tenue à Zurich d’un séminaire pour candidats à l’organisation de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA™
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 15: FIFA Fan Award Winner, Hugo Daniel Iniguez during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 at the Eventim Apollo on January 15, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tom Dulat - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2023
Un enfant nourri, une passion aussi
Panama's players celebrate their victory during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg football match against Costa Rica at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, on November 20, 2023. (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)
Classement Masculin
L'Argentine résistante, le Panama bondissant
The Best FIFA Football Awards
The Best FIFA Football Awards™
Les finalistes des The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 dévoilés