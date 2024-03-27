Fédération Algérienne de Football
Information
Contacts
Site officielwww.faf.dz
Addresse
Chemin Ahmed Ouaked,
BP 39,
16000 DELY-IBRAHIM, ALGIERS
Algeria
Contacts
Téléphone: +213-21/984 307
infos:faffoot@yahoo.fr
Fax: +213-21/984 308
Organisation
President
Walid SADI
Vice President
El Amine MESLOUG
Nacer CHAREB
General Secretary
Nadir BOUZENAD
Treasurer
Djamil OULD AMMAR
Media And Communication Manager
Aboud SALAH-BEY
Technical Director
Ameur MANSOUL
National Coach Men
Vladimir PETKOVIC
National Coach Women
Farid BENSTITI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mehdi ABID CHAREF
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Abdelhak ETCHIALI
Referee Coordinator
Djamel HAIMOUDI
Futsal Coordinator
Abdelkader BOUTEIBA
Algérie Classement
Algérie Classement Masculin
Algérie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
41
Tunisie
Tunisie
1491.15
42
Chili
Chili
1489.82
43
Algérie
Algérie
1480.24
44
Panamá
Panamá
1475.62
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
1472.73
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
82
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
1272.15
83
Sénégal
Sénégal
1267.27
84
Algérie
Algérie
1264.25
85
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
1254.12
15 mars 2024
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series™, "un grand pas en avant" pour le football africain, selon Fernandes
27 mars 2024