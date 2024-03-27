Fédération Algérienne de Football

Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.faf.dz

Addresse

Chemin Ahmed Ouaked,

BP 39,

16000 DELY-IBRAHIM, ALGIERS

Algeria

Contacts

Téléphone: +213-21/984 307

infos:faffoot@yahoo.fr

Fax: +213-21/984 308

Organisation

President

Walid SADI

Vice President

El Amine MESLOUG

Nacer CHAREB

General Secretary

Nadir BOUZENAD

Treasurer

Djamil OULD AMMAR

Media And Communication Manager

Aboud SALAH-BEY

Technical Director

Ameur MANSOUL

National Coach Men

Vladimir PETKOVIC

National Coach Women

Farid BENSTITI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mehdi ABID CHAREF

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Abdelhak ETCHIALI

Referee Coordinator

Djamel HAIMOUDI

Futsal Coordinator

Abdelkader BOUTEIBA

Algérie Classement

Algérie Classement Masculin
Algérie Classement Féminin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
41
Tunisie
Tunisie
Tunisie
1491.15
42
Chili
Chili
Chili
1489.82
43
Algérie
Algérie
Algérie
1480.24
44
Panamá
Panamá
Panamá
1475.62
45
Roumanie
Roumanie
Roumanie
1472.73

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ
CLÉquipeTotal points
82
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
Guinée équatoriale
1272.15
83
Sénégal
Sénégal
Sénégal
1267.27
84
Algérie
Algérie
Algérie
1264.25
85
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
Porto Rico
1257.16
86
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
Bahreïn
1254.12

15 mars 2024

Mises à jour de Fédération Algérienne de Football

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les FIFA Series™, "un grand pas en avant" pour le football africain, selon Fernandes
27 mars 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Vladimir Petkovic, Head Coach of Algeria, and his backroom staff line up prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Petkovic veut ramener l’Algérie en Coupe du Monde
26 mars 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Amine Ferid Ghouiri of Algeria (L) celebrates with teammate Fares Chaibi after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'Afrique du Nord frappe fort
22 mars 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Les associations membres plébiscitent les FIFA Series
22 mars 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Yacine Brahimi and Mohammed Belaili of Algeria celebrate victory in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Quarter-Final match between Morocco and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
En Algérie, les FIFA Series passent au feu Vert
20 mars 2024
Toutes les actualités
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
Le calendrier des matchs des FIFA Series 2024™ est disponible
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Développement du Football
L'excitation monte à la veille des FIFA Series
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 24: A view of the Football Unites the World flag alongside the FIFA flag during the FTC Women's Football Filming at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Compétitions FIFA
Lancement prévu en mars 2024 pour la phase pilote des FIFA Series
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 10: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with Algerian Football Federation President Walid Sadi during a meeting with the Algerian Football Federation at HoF, Home of FIFA on October 10, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Président de la FIFA
Gianni Infantino accueille le nouveau président de la Fédération Algérienne de Football au siège de la FIFA
Algerian technical team in the TDS workshop
Développement Technique
Le Séminaire de Partage de Connaissances d’Alger fait l’unanimité
FIFA Talent Development Scheme - Knowledge Exchange & Technical Leadership workshop in Algiers
Développement Technique
Partage de connaissance et développement des talents à Alger