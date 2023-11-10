Federación Eritrea de Fútbol

Información
Contacto

Sitio oficial

www.enffonline.com

Dirección postal

P.O. Box 3665,

ASMARA

Eritrea

Contacto

Teléfono: +291-1/163 296

info:enff@tse.com.er

Fax: +291-1/163 298

ORGANIZACIÓN

President

Paulos Weldehaimanot ANDEMARIAM

Vice President

Negash TEKLIT

General Secretary

Mulugeta GEBREYESUS

Treasurer

Berhane FESSAHAIE

Media And Communication Manager

Yared ANDEBRHAN

Technical Director

Daniel YOHANNES

National Coach Men

Alemseghed EFREM

National Coach Women

Mekonnen ZEWDIE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luelseghed GHEBREMICHAEL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mensur MAERUF

Referee Coordinator

Mensur MAERUF

Futsal Coordinator

Alexander TESFAY

Eritrea Clasificación masculina
masculina

Sin clasificación disponible al no haber jugado al menos un partido durante los últimos 48 meses.

FEMENINA

Sin clasificación disponible al no haber jugado al menos un partido durante los últimos 48 meses o no haber jugado al menos cinco partidos contra equipos clasificados oficialmente.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - MAY 17: The FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy during the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Brand Launch at the Griffith Observatory on May 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026™
Declaración sobre la competición preliminar de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026™
10 nov 2023
Competiciones
Diez países africanos siguen adelante
10 sept 2019
Este martes concluyeron las diez últimas eliminatorias de la primera ronda de la competición preliminar de la zona africana para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™.
ntirl5zvqsdm9875jsll.jpg
Competiciones
El principio del camino africano y los primeros riesgos
3 sept 2019
erlye1a3rhyt8hmdr5ou.jpg
Competiciones
Resultados del sorteo de la primera ronda en África
26 jul 2019
FIFA Logo at the entrance of the world football's governing body headquarters
Organización
FIFA concede los derechos audiovisuales en el África Subsahariana en 2017 y 2018