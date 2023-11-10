Federación Eritrea de Fútbol
Información
Sitio oficialwww.enffonline.com
Dirección postal
P.O. Box 3665,
ASMARA
Eritrea
Contacto
Teléfono: +291-1/163 296
info:enff@tse.com.er
Fax: +291-1/163 298
President
Paulos Weldehaimanot ANDEMARIAM
Vice President
Negash TEKLIT
General Secretary
Mulugeta GEBREYESUS
Treasurer
Berhane FESSAHAIE
Media And Communication Manager
Yared ANDEBRHAN
Technical Director
Daniel YOHANNES
National Coach Men
Alemseghed EFREM
National Coach Women
Mekonnen ZEWDIE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Luelseghed GHEBREMICHAEL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mensur MAERUF
Referee Coordinator
Mensur MAERUF
Futsal Coordinator
Alexander TESFAY
Eritrea Clasificación
masculina
Sin clasificación disponible al no haber jugado al menos un partido durante los últimos 48 meses.
FEMENINA
Sin clasificación disponible al no haber jugado al menos un partido durante los últimos 48 meses o no haber jugado al menos cinco partidos contra equipos clasificados oficialmente.
