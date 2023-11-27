FIFA's Member Associations gather in Miami to shape the future of the global game

FIFA Executive Football Summits 2026 take place in Miami on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger and Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis stress need to identify young talent and create pathways for players

FIFA President underlines commitment to all 211 FIFA Member Associations, through new competitions such as FIFA Series, the FIFA Arab Cup™ and the new FIFA ASEAN Cup

The FIFA Executive Football Summits 2026 in Miami, United States, have brought together representatives of FIFA Member Associations (MAs) from around the world to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships and shape the future of the game.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ successfully under way across Canada, Mexico and the United States, delegates discussed how FIFA’s extensive programmes can best assist them to further grow the game in their countries and implement best practices in several development areas.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström opened the plenary session by setting out the summit's dual ambition: a formal programme of sessions covering youth development and strategy, alongside the informal exchange of ideas that has become a hallmark of the event.

But the centrepiece of the summit's agenda was FIFA Forward Programme, the flagship development effort that has grown significantly during the FIFA President’s decade at the helm of the body.

“Ten years ago, those of you who are a little bit older maybe remember the Development Programme that FIFA had was granting to every Member Association one million (US dollars) in four years, meaning 250,000 US dollars per year," Mr Infantino said.

"Today with FIFA Forward 3.0, you receive around eight million (US dollars), so around two million every year, to invest in competitions, to invest in infrastructure, to invest in football-related projects. And we have decided at the FIFA Council to increase this, as you know, by another twenty percent,” he added.

Noting that the current edition of the FIFA World Cup™ features 48 teams for the first time, Mr Infantino said that increased participation helped to drive investment in the game.

“For any country in the world, nothing boosts the development of football in a country as participation in a (FIFA) World Cup,” he said, adding that competitions were needed to help with that momentum.

“We have to develop football all over the world. We have 211 Member Associations, 211 countries who are part of FIFA. And everyone has the same rights and the same obligations. And we want (to), and do, invest in every country in the world, because that’s what football is about. This is what FIFA is about.”

The FIFA President said the FIFA Series, which was played in a total of 12 different countries in 2026 between the women’s and men’s editions, was an example of how FIFA was helping MAs.

“Many of you were participating, and for some of you, it was the first time that your national team plays outside of your continent, or plays a national team from a different continent,” he said. “Only 48 teams can play in the (FIFA) World Cup. We need to create other events and other competitions. So, as we did, for example, with the FIFA Arab Cup some years ago. We started in 2021. We had the second edition in 2025. This year, we will start the FIFA ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia. So, we are thinking (about) what we can do to bring everyone really on board with FIFA to develop the game in every corner of the world, to invest in every corner of the world.”

The session on youth development will feature discussions with FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger and Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, who both offered a preview of their priorities on the opening day of the two-day event.

Mr Wenger outlined the value of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) in helping to find young talent around the world.

“Identifying the talent in every country is the most important thing because if you want good players, you have to find them, and they don't knock at your door. You must be organised to find the players,” said the former Arsenal FC manager.

Jill Ellis said it was crucial to find ways for youngsters to showcase their talents.

“I think the message, you've heard it from our President, from our Secretary General, is about creating opportunities for kids to have safe spaces to play in, leagues to play in. The reality is, if we don't have a pipeline, we don't have a magnificent event like we have in a FIFA World Cup. So, the pipeline is critical and make sure you are giving access to the girls as well,” said the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup™ winning former coach of the United States.