FIFA President looking forward to an incredible UEFA qualifying competition for FIFA World Cup 26™

Europe will have a record 16 places at the FIFA World Cup 26™ following expansion to 48 teams

54 European FIFA Member Associations have entered qualification

Gianni Infantino took part in the qualifying draw and said it would be a fantastic contest

FIFA President Gianni Infantino took part in the UEFA Preliminary Draw for the European qualifying competition for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and said he was looking forward to an incredible and emotional contest.

54 European teams entered the draw, which took place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, and they were drawn into 12 groups of four or five teams. They will be battling for a record 16 European slots in Canada, Mexico and the United States following the expansion of the tournament to 48 teams.

Introducing the draw next to the FIFA World Cup™ trophy, the President said: “Here it is - the most iconic, the most beautiful, the most incredible trophy, not just in the world of sport but in the world. This is what you're all looking for, what you all want to win, to hold in your hands, to celebrate.”

UEFA Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™ | FIFA President's address 02:43