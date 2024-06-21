Who we are

Following the election of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the subsequent launch of the Forward programme in 2016, the FIFA Regional Offices were inaugurated shortly after in 2017 and early 2018:
Dakar, Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Auckland, Dubai, Delhi, Asuncion, Panama and Barbados. The regional office of Kigali was launched in 2022.
The staff of the Regional Offices come from the region in which they work and so understand the culture, speak the same language and work in the same time zone as the MAs they are supporting.
As a result, they have a deep understanding of MAs’ challenges and footballing needs.As such, they are a key conduit between MAs and FIFA, which allows FIFA to better understand the needs of its MAs as they develop football – from grassroots to elite.
Locations: Auckland, Kuala Lumpur, Delhi, Dubai, Kigali, Johannesburg, Dakar, Barbados, Panama and Asunción
Number of staff: 31
Number of nationalities: 29
Number of languages spoken: Arabic, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Belarusian, Bengali, Bislama, Creole, Dutch, English, French, Hindi, Kinyarwanda, Malagasy, Mandarin, Pidgin English, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swahili, Setswana, Thai, Tamil, Tok Pisin and Zulu