Invitation to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ officially launched in Spain

Invitation for bid submissions will close on Tuesday 18 February 2025

The 2026 edition is set to feature 48 teams for the first time

Spain will jointly host the FIFA World Cup 2030™, which marks the centenary edition of the tournament

All submissions must request the ITT via spain-media-rights@fifa.org

FIFA has officially launched the invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Spain.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ - jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States - will feature a record 48 teams for the first time, 16 Host Cities and an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football and creating the most inclusive sporting event in history.

Meanwhile, in December, all 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress where Morocco, Portugal and Spain were appointed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country).

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by e-mailing spain-media-rights@fifa.org.

The bid submission deadline is 10:00 CET on Tuesday 18 February 2025.